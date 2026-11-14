Peter Obi's NDC supporters sang Nigeria's former national anthem, 'Arise, O Compatriots', instead of the reinstated 'Nigeria, We Hail Thee' at the party's Lagos town hall meeting

Peter Obi's NDC supporters sang Nigeria's former national anthem, 'Arise, O Compatriots', instead of the reinstated 'Nigeria, We Hail Thee' at the party's Lagos town hall meeting

NDC, Peter Obi’s decision to sing the old national anthem could have been a jailable offence if this bill became law

At a tense Lagos town hall meeting marked by violent disruptions, Peter Obi and NDC supporters sang Nigeria's former national anthem in defiance, a move that could have triggered harsh legal penalties under a withdrawn 2024 bill.

Peter Obi's NDC supporters sang Nigeria's former national anthem, 'Arise, O Compatriots', instead of the reinstated 'Nigeria, We Hail Thee' at the party's Lagos town hall meeting on Thursday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The decision came amid a violent disruption at the venue, which the NDC blamed on the APC.

Obi and his party could have faced a ₦5 million fine or 10 years in prison for refusing to recite the reinstated anthem if a now-withdrawn bill had become law.

The sound of ‘Arise O Compatriots’ tore through the air at the venue for the opening of the town hall meeting of His Excellency Mr Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), in Lagos.

On Thursday, the party opted to sing the old national anthem over ‘Nigeria We Hail Thee’ that President Bola Tinubu signed into law on May 29, 2024.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The event began behind due to the invasion of some political thugs who broke and began to attack anyone on sight.

However, NDC supporters fought back, beating the thugs to a retreat. Some of Daily Trust’s correspondents who were present at the event reported seeing pieces of shattered bottles, destroyed vehicles, and bullet shells litter the venue as signs that violence had taken place before Obi’s arrival.

The NDC blamed the All Progressives Congress for the invasion. This might have spurred defiance to sing the old anthem against the reinstated one the president signed into law.

When Tinubu signed the reinstatement of the old national anthem, it led to criticism from many Nigerians. Some who said they prefer the former anthem vowed never to recite ‘Nigeria, We Hail Thee’. Others said it was indicative of the Tinubu-led government’s inability to know what to prioritise.

LAGOSIANS MAKING HISTORY😭❤️ GOSH I LOVE THIS MOMENT‼️ NIGERIA MUSTTTT BE OK🇳🇬✅ https://t.co/c8LOplaFEt — PRECIOUS ORUCHE 📌 (@MamaPee__) November 12, 2026

Advertisement

Advertisement

NDC and Peter Obi would have broken the law

As it stands, there are no laws against not reciting the old anthem, but this could have been different if the national assembly’s decision to criminalise it in 2024 had gone through.

After Tinubu’s new anthem sparked outrage and opposition, the national assembly moved to sign a law that would attract a ten-year jail-term and a N5 million fine for anyone who fails to recite the reinstated anthem.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen

The bill titled ‘Counter Subversion Bill 2024’ was introduced by Tajudeen Abbas, Speaker of Nigeria's House of Representatives, in July 2024.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The content of the bill read in part:

“Anyone found guilty of destroying national symbols, refusing to recite the national anthem and pledge, defacing a place of worship with intent to incite violence, or undermining the Federal Government shall face a fine of N5m, a 10-year prison sentence, or both.”

However, with the mass displeasure at the reinstated anthem, the bill to criminalise opposing it led to even more staunch resistance.

Prominent Nigerians like Isa Sanusi, the Director of Amnesty International Nigeria, Oby Ezekwesili, former Minister of Education, and many others described the bill as a misplaced priority and a lack of respect for human rights on the part of the government.

These outcries later bowed the Speaker to pressure, and in August 2024, he announced the withdrawal of the bill.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“In response to the voices and concerns of the people, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, has decided to withdraw the Counter Subversion Bill and other related draft legislation,” the withdrawal statement read.

The statement added that the Speaker acknowledges the significance of the concerns raised and the attention the bill has garnered.