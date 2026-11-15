CHIDERA EJUKE, Wilfred Ndidi and UMAR SADIQ of Nigeria during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations match between Guinea Bissau.

CHIDERA EJUKE, Wilfred Ndidi and UMAR SADIQ of Nigeria during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations match between Guinea Bissau.

I want to stay — Super Eagles star rejects LALIGA club's plan to sell him in January

A Super Eagles forward has expressed his desire to make history at his club.

Nigeria international Chidera Ejuke has expressed his desire to remain at Sevilla, despite the club actively looking to move him on during the January transfer window.

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The 28-year-old forward has entered the final year of his current deal, which expires in June 2027. The Andalusian side are hoping to sell him this winter to recoup funds before he can leave on a free transfer next summer.

Sevilla previously attempted to facilitate his exit during the summer transfer window, holding talks with clubs in Belgium, Russia, and Saudi Arabia. When those moves failed to materialise, he was reintegrated into Luis García Plaza's squad for the 2026/27 campaign.

Ejuke hopes for a new deal

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Despite his precarious position at the club, Ejuke made it clear that he wants to sign a new contract and extend his stay.

“Of course. Of course I would like to stay at Sevilla,” Ejuke said, per Estadio Deportivo. “We're simply living the future day by day, as it comes. Then, whatever has to happen will happen. I don't think about it too much, I live it day by day.”

The winger arrived at Sevilla on a free transfer in July 2024. However, his tenure in Spain has been derailed by persistent injuries, preventing him from establishing a consistent rhythm in the starting lineup.

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He hopes to overcome those setbacks and leave a lasting impact if he manages to secure his future.

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“If that ever happens, I’d like to leave something behind that the club and the fans will remember,” Ejuke stated. “If it’s by playing, with my teammates, I’d like to help Sevilla reach the very top again. I’d like to be a part of that.”

Ejuke's reduced role

Ejuke's playing time has been restricted this season, largely due to his injury history and the club's ongoing attempts to sell him.

Chidera Ejuke finally rewarded for his brilliant start at Sevilla with his first goal. (Photo Credit: Sevilla/X)

According to Transfermarkt, he has made 10 appearances in LALIGA this term, but seven of those have come as a substitute. His only goal of the campaign arrived during those limited minutes.

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