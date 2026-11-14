WATCH: NAFDAC storms Lagos Trade Fair again, uncovers unregistered cosmetics and mystery beauty products

NAFDAC officials inspect unregistered cosmetics during an enforcement operation at the Trade Fair Complex in Lagos

NAFDAC officials inspect unregistered cosmetics during an enforcement operation at the Trade Fair Complex in Lagos

NAFDAC officials have seized another batch of unregistered and unlabelled cosmetics during a fresh enforcement operation at the Trade Fair Complex in Lagos. The agency warned the public about the severe health risks associated with unregulated skin products.

NAFDAC uncovered unregistered and unlabelled cosmetics during a fresh enforcement operation at the Trade Fair Complex in Lagos.

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The agency shared a video of the raid on its official X page on Saturday.

The operation follows a February raid where banned and fake cosmetics worth over ₦3 billion were seized.

NAFDAC warned that unregistered cosmetics can expose users to harmful chemicals and damage the skin.

If you've ever wondered whether that "glowing overnight" cream is really what it claims to be, NAFDAC's latest discovery might make you think twice.

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The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has uncovered another batch of unregistered and unlabelled cosmetics during a fresh enforcement operation at the Tools and Hardware Complex inside the Trade Fair Complex in Lagos.

The agency announced the operation on its official X page on Saturday and shared a video showing officials inspecting and seizing the suspected products.

𝐕𝐈𝐃𝐄𝐎: 𝐍𝐀𝐅𝐃𝐀𝐂 𝐔𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐔𝐧𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐡 𝐋𝐚𝐠𝐨𝐬 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐞 𝐅𝐚𝐢𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐱 𝐑𝐚𝐢𝐝 Credit: X | NAFDAC --- Follow us for more breaking news and videos https://t.co/BjZdrP9GxJ — Punch Newspapers (@MobilePunch) November 14, 2026

"An enforcement operation has uncovered unlabelled and unregistered cosmetics and packaging materials at the Tools and Hardware Complex, Trade Fair Complex, Lagos," NAFDAC said.

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The latest raid is another major crackdown at the popular Trade Fair Complex along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway in Ojo, an area that has repeatedly come under NAFDAC's watch over the sale and distribution of regulated products.

This is not the first time the agency has uncovered questionable beauty products in the market.

Back in February, NAFDAC announced that it discovered banned, fake and unregistered cosmetics worth more than ₦3 billion inside a warehouse concealed within an unfinished building at the APT Trade Fair Complex.

Among the products recovered were 728 cartons of Crusader soap, 718 cartons of E45 soap, and several quantities of Extract Gold whitening soap, products that have been banned by the Federal Government.

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The agency has consistently warned Nigerians against buying or using cosmetics that are not registered or properly labelled, noting that such products may contain harmful substances capable of causing serious skin damage and other health risks.