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NPFL Matchday 13

NPFL Roundup: Rangers frustrate Tornadoes as Inter Lagos end 8-match winless run

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 19:07 - 15 November 2026
Inter Lagos boss Coach Sanjo
Inter Lagos boss Coach Sanjo
NPFL leaders Rangers International fought back to claim a 1–1 draw at Niger Tornadoes, staying top of the table. Elsewhere, Inter Lagos halted an eight-game winless streak, while Ikorodu City added to Enyimba's struggles with a 1–0 win in Aba.
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  • Rangers International maintained their grip on the top of the NPFL table despite being held away from home, while Inter Lagos secured a desperately needed victory and Ikorodu City deepened Enyimba's troubles in Aba.

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Rangers International protected their place at the NPFL summit with a hard-earned 1–1 draw at Niger Tornadoes, while Inter Lagos ended their eight-match wait for a victory on Sunday.

There was also joy for Ikorodu City, who secured a 1–0 win at struggling Enyimba, as Katsina United dented Nasarawa United’s hopes of gaining ground on the leaders.

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From a comeback in Minna to a breakthrough in Lagos and another miserable afternoon in Aba, here is how the action unfolded.

Rangers bend but refuse to break

Niger Tornadoes had home advantage. Rangers had the response.

The Nigerian champions came from behind to earn a 1–1 draw in Minna, extending their unbeaten run against Tornadoes to four matches and preserving their position at the top of the table.

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It was not the maximum return Fidelis Ilechukwu’s men wanted, but recovering a point away from home ensured they avoided handing their rivals a bigger opening in the title race.

Tornadoes, meanwhile, kept their unbeaten home record intact. They could not finish off the leaders, but Rangers certainly had to work for their share.

Inter Lagos finally stop the bleeding

Eight matches without a win can make three points feel like a trophy. Inter Lagos finally had something to celebrate after beating Abia Warriors 2–1.

The Lagos side began the day bottom of the table following a three-point federation deduction, with the visitors sitting immediately above them in 19th.

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That made this more than an ordinary home fixture. It was a chance to drag a direct rival closer and Inter took it.

Just their second victory of the campaign ended a draining winless run and narrowed the gap on Abia Warriors, whose own survival concerns deepened.

One result will not solve everything, but Inter finally have something to build on.

Ikorodu City add to Enyimba’s misery

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Aba offered no comfort for Enyimba as Ikorodu City claimed a valuable 1–0 away victory.

The People’s Elephant entered the round in 18th place and remain in the relegation zone after another damaging setback.

NPFL: Enyimba keep donating points to Lagos as Ikorodu City deepens Nwankwo Kanu’s problems
Ikorodu City deepens Nwankwo Kanu’s problems

For Ikorodu, it was the kind of hard-fought road win that can lift confidence. For Enyimba, it was another missed opportunity to use home advantage to kick-start a recovery.

The visitors left with the points. The hosts were left with familiar questions.

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Katsina United halt Nasarawa’s push

Nasarawa United had an opportunity to increase the pressure near the top. Katsina United had other ideas.

A 2–1 home victory gave Katsina all three points and lifted them into the top half, while Nasarawa missed a chance to close in on Rangers.

With the leaders held in Minna, the defeat will sting even more for Nasarawa. An opening appeared, but they could not take advantage.

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Elsewhere on Matchday 13

The round began on Friday with Shooting Stars defeating Bendel Insurance 2–1.

Saturday brought a narrow victory for Kano Pillars, who edged Ranchers Bees 1–0, while Doma United and Barau FC played out a goalless draw.

Plateau United host Kun Khalifat on Tuesday, November 17, at 4pm WAT to complete the round.

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