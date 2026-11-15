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Pochettino identifies Super Eagles star as top January target for Man Utd

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 22:52 - 15 November 2026
New Manchester United manager Mauricio Pochettino has identified Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey as a priority target for the January transfer window.
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According to reports, the Fulham centre-back is viewed by Pochettino as a player capable of addressing United’s defensive frailties.

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The Argentine is expected to push the club to pursue the Nigerian international as he begins reshaping the squad left behind by Michael Carrick.

Calvin Bassey netted a calm header for Fulham. || Imago
Calvin Bassey netted a calm header for Fulham. || Imago
Bassey battling with Son || imago

Bassey, 26, has been a consistent performer at Craven Cottage and is widely regarded as one of the league's most-feared defenders.

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His current contract runs until the summer of 2027, with the West London side holding an option to extend it by a further 12 months.

Fulham are determined to keep their skipper, but a substantial offer in January could test their resolve if negotiations over a new long-term deal stall.

United’s defensive issues have been well documented, with the side leaking goals and sitting in the lower reaches of the Premier League table.

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Bassey’s pace, physicality and ability to play both centre-back and left-back make him an attractive option for Pochettino, particularly given the ongoing injury concerns surrounding Luke Shaw and uncertainty over Lisandro Martínez’s future.

The report positions Bassey among the leading names on United’s defensive shortlist as Pochettino prepares for his first transfer window at Old Trafford.

Any move would represent a significant boost for the Super Eagles star and underline the growing demand for Nigerian talent in the Premier League.

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