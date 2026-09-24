Candidates check their 2026 NECO SSCE results online through the official result portal

Candidates check their 2026 NECO SSCE results online through the official result portal

NECO 2026 result is out: How to check your SSCE result online without stress

NECO has released the 2026 SSCE results. Here is a simple guide on how candidates can check their results online using the official NECO result portal and token.

NECO has released the 2026 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) results for candidates who sat for the examination.

A total of 1,371,992 candidates wrote the exam, with 58.67 per cent securing five credits including English Language and Mathematics.

Candidates need a NECO result-checking token and registration number to access their results online.

NECO recorded a drop in examination malpractice cases in 2026, with 1,496 cases compared with 3,878 in 2025.

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The waiting game is finally over for thousands of Nigerian students who sat for the 2026 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) conducted by the National Examinations Council (NECO).

NECO has released the 2026 SSCE results, meaning candidates can now move from refreshing social media pages and asking “NECO don release?” to checking their own results online.

The examination body announced that 1,371,992 candidates sat for the examination out of the 1,378,048 students who registered.

According to NECO, 804,948 candidates, representing 58.67 per cent, got at least five credits, including English Language and Mathematics.

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The council also revealed that 1,126,118 candidates, representing 84.70 per cent, obtained five credits and above regardless of whether English Language and Mathematics were included.

For candidates wondering how to check their NECO 2026 result, the process is simple. All that is needed is a phone or computer, internet connection, a NECO result-checking token, and the candidate’s registration number.

Steps to check 2026 NECO SSCE result online

Students checked their NECO SSCE results online after the examination body released the results.

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1. Visit the official NECO result portal

Candidates should open their browser and go to the official NECO result-checking portal: results.neco.gov.ng

It is important to use only the official portal to avoid falling victim to fake websites.

2. Select examination year and type

After opening the portal, candidates should select 2026 as the examination year.

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They should also choose the correct examination type, such as SSCE Internal, depending on the examination they participated in.

3. Enter result-checking token

Candidates should enter their NECO Result Checking Token in the space provided.

Those who do not have a token can purchase one through the official NECO result portal by following the payment instructions.

4. Enter registration number

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Candidates should carefully type in their NECO registration number and confirm that all details are correct before proceeding.

One small mistake in the registration details can prevent the result from displaying.

5. Click on “Check Result”

After entering all required details, candidates should click on “Check Result” and wait for their 2026 NECO SSCE result to appear.

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What to do if your NECO result is not showing

NECO announced that thousands of candidates achieved five credits and above in the 2026 SSCE.

For candidates who experience delays while checking their results, NECO advised them to first confirm that they selected the correct examination year and examination type.

They should also double-check their registration number and result-checking token.

A poor internet connection may also affect the process, so candidates can refresh the page and try again.

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NECO also advised candidates to avoid sharing their examination details with strangers or using unofficial websites claiming to provide result-checking services.

Meanwhile, the examination body said cases of examination malpractice reduced significantly in 2026.

NECO recorded 1,496 malpractice cases in 2026, compared with 3,878 cases recorded in 2025.

The Registrar of NECO, Prof Dantani Wushishi, said the decline was partly linked to the introduction of computer-based examinations.