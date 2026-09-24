Isbae U says he avoided being 'one of the skit makers,' explains why he started Curiosity Made Me Ask

Isbae U explains why he avoided becoming another skit maker, how Zach Galifianakis inspired Curiosity Made Me Ask and why he still gets nervous interviewing older stars.

Isbae U says he did not want to become another skit maker in an already crowded Nigerian content space.

He says watching Zach Galifianakis' Between Two Ferns inspired the idea for Curiosity Made Me Ask.

The content creator says he still gets nervous interviewing older personalities and wants to explore other formats.

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Content creator Isbae U has revealed how he moved from trying music and acting to becoming the host of his interview show, Curiosity Made Me Ask, along with why he did it.

Speaking on The Morayo Show, hosted by Morayo Afolabi-Brown, Isbae U, whose real name is Adebayo Ridwan Abidemi, said he experimented with singing, rapping and acting before finding his footing in interviews.

Pete Edochie on Curiosity Made Me Ask with Isbae U

According to him, he was determined not to become another skit maker in an already crowded space.

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“I was done being mediocre, being average. I didn't want to just be considered part of them, part of the skit makers, one of them,” he said.

Isbae U said the idea for Curiosity Made Me Ask came after he watched American actor and comedian Zach Galifianakis' interview series, Between Two Ferns.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Curiosity Made Me Ask

“I saw a show I used to watch a long time ago... I thought, ‘Oh, this is something I can do,’” he said.

The show was launched in December 2023 and has featured several entertainers and public figures, including Pete Edochie, Jide Kosoko, Yemi Solade, Kate Henshaw, Teni, Bella Shmurda, Bisola Aiyeola, KieKie, Bobrisky, Tacha and Charly Boy.

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Former President Olusegun Obasanjo also appeared on the show earlier this month, where he responded to questions from Isbae U on topics including Aso Rock rent and Afrobeats producers.

Despite his experience hosting the show, Isbae U said he still gets nervous when interviewing older and more established personalities.

“Every time. Especially when it comes to people that are way older than me,” he said.

He added that some of the older guests have encouraged him to remain true to his interviewing style rather than change his approach.

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Isbae U also spoke about his interaction with veteran actor Pete Edochie, whom he later thanked publicly for accepting his invitation to appear on the show. The content creator also addressed the perception that he has stopped creating other types of content since launching Curiosity Made Me Ask.

“A lot of people think I have stopped creating and just doing Curiosity Made Me Ask. But low-key, there are people I write stories for,” he said.