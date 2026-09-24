EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede speaks about financial crimes involving religious figures at the NIREC meeting in Abuja.

EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede speaks about financial crimes involving religious figures at the NIREC meeting in Abuja.

EFCC boss says some pastors and imams are involved in financial crimes and still get called ‘men of God’ in prison

EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede says religious titles should not shield people from accountability, revealing that some pastors, imams and other religious figures in the commission’s financial crime files have ended up in prison.

EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede says pastors, imams and other religious figures feature in the commission’s financial crime cases.

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He questions why some convicted religious figures continue to be addressed by their titles while serving prison sentences.

Olukoyede also warns churches and mosques against accepting unexplained wealth, citing a ₦550 million donation as an example.

Nigeria’s anti-graft chief has opened a fresh conversation about religion, money and accountability after revealing that pastors, imams, bishops and other religious figures feature in the EFCC’s financial crime case files.

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Chairman Olanipekun “Ola” Olukoyede disclosed on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, while addressing the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) in Abuja.

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His message was uncomfortable for both sides of Nigeria’s religious divide. A religious title, he said, should not become a shield against scrutiny when money is allegedly misappropriated.

“I have my case files full of these titles,” Olukoyede said, referring to pastors and imams investigated by the commission.

He said some had gone beyond investigation and had been convicted and imprisoned for financial crimes, yet continued to be addressed by their religious titles even in prison.

Olukoyede’s remarks come against the backdrop of documented cases involving religious figures.

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In July 2026, an Enugu State High Court sentenced Godwin Ajuluchukwucheya, popularly known as Prophet Sunday Koboko, to one year in prison after he pleaded guilty to obtaining money by false pretence and stealing ₦ 136.4 million from church members .

Godwin Ajuluchukwucheya, popularly known as Prophet Sunday Koboko

The EFCC said he had told members that he had won ₦30 billion in a lottery and persuaded them to contribute money to benefit from it. The court also ordered the forfeiture of his property for restitution to victims.

In another case, a Federal High Court in Lafia ordered the final forfeiture of properties linked to Theophilus Ebonyi , the General Overseer of Faith On The Rock Ministry International, after ruling that the EFCC had established that the assets were proceeds of crime.

Theophilus Ebonyi, the General Overseer of Faith On The Rock Ministry International

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The properties included a 23-room hotel and event centre, a school, warehouse, water factory and other buildings. EFCC investigations had linked Ebonyi to an alleged scheme in which victims were asked to pay for access to a purported $20 billion Ford Foundation grant.

The issue is not confined to Christian clergy. In 2019, an Islamic cleric, Awojobi Ganiu, was sentenced to two years in prison after being convicted of a ₦71 million oil fraud.

‘Did you misappropriate money or not?’

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Chairman Olanipekun “Ola” Olukoyede and religious leaders at the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) in Abuja.

Olukoyede recalled one particularly striking encounter with a suspect who arrived at the EFCC and introduced himself using several religious titles. “I am Reverend Doctor Bishop,” the man reportedly told him.

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Olukoyede said he cut through the titles and asked the question he considered relevant: whether the man had misappropriated money.

He said the suspect subsequently faced five charges. “So if you think you’re a Christian or you’re a pastor here, and you commit financial crime, I will be your enemy. I won’t be your friend,” he said.

The money churches and mosques accept

The EFCC chairman also challenged religious organisations to question the source of extraordinary donations instead of automatically celebrating wealthy benefactors.

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He gave an example of someone donating N550 million without the religious institution asking where the money came from.

“If he says he is giving you ₦ 550 million and you don’t ask questions, and you say, ‘God bless you,’ you are blessing the proceeds of crime,” Olukoyede said.

He also warned religious leaders not to mix tithes, offerings, zakat and other institutional funds with money belonging to their private businesses.

“You’re not supposed to mingle it,” he said, urging churches and mosques to establish clear financial controls.

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The 75% pilgrimage allegation

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Chairman Olanipekun “Ola” Olukoyede and religious leaders at the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) in Abuja.

Olukoyede also revisited investigations carried out during his earlier senior roles at the EFCC involving the Christian Pilgrims Board and Muslim Pilgrims Board.

He said investigators made “mind-boggling” discoveries and alleged that almost 75% of government money released to sponsor pilgrims in one location had been stolen by officials of the organisations.

He did not identify the specific location, period, amount or officials involved in the remarks reported from the NIREC meeting.

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For Olukoyede, the larger problem is not simply what the EFCC can prosecute after money disappears.

“The EFCC can investigate a person’s conduct. Faith communities can influence that person’s character,” he said.