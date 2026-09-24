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Umahi orders removal of illegal adverts, directs display of Tinubu's pictures on First Niger Bridge

Precious Omolu
Precious Omolu 13:32 - 24 September 2026
The Minister of Works, David Umahi, inspects ongoing rehabilitation and repair work at the Onitsha end of the First Niger Bridge
Works Minister David Umahi has directed that President Bola Tinubu's pictures be displayed on the First Niger Bridge as rehabilitation continues. Here's what he said and why.
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  • David Umahi directed that President Bola Tinubu's pictures should be displayed on the First Niger Bridge during ongoing rehabilitation.

  • He said Tinubu deserves appreciation for approving the intervention and quality of work on the bridge.

  • The minister ordered the removal of illegal advertisements and said future adverts must get approval from the Ministry of Works.

  • Umahi also announced additional solar lights, completion of CCTV installation and a structural assessment of the bridge above and below the water.

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The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has ordered that pictures of President Bola Tinubu should be displayed on the First Niger Bridge as rehabilitation work on the ageing bridge continues.

Umahi gave the directive on Wednesday while inspecting the ongoing repair works at the Onitsha end of the bridge in Anambra State.

According to him, the President deserves to be appreciated for approving the intervention that is helping to restore the bridge, which is one of Nigeria's busiest road links connecting the South-East and South-South.

He directed the Senior Special Assistants (SSAs) to the President from both regions to decorate the bridge with Tinubu's pictures.

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David Umahi directed that President Bola Tinubu's pictures be displayed on the First Niger Bridge during his inspection.

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"But in the meantime, the South-South and South-East SSAs to Mr. President, they have to fertilize the bridge. They'll beautify, they'll color it with the President's pictures.

"Because the President deserves to be appreciated, you know, by the quick intervention and the quality of work that the President is doing in this place," Umahi said.

The minister also frowned at the different banners and adverts displayed around the bridge without approval. He ordered that all illegal advertisements be removed immediately, adding that anyone who wants to advertise on the bridge must first get clearance from the Ministry of Works.

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"And all illegal advertisement on the bridge, be removed. If anybody wants to advertise for anything, has to apply to Ministry of Works," he said.

Umahi also revealed that more solar-powered street lights will be installed on the bridge to improve visibility and security. He further directed that the installation of the bridge's CCTV surveillance system should be completed, including linking it to the Second Niger Bridge.

"He has now instructed that additional solar light should be done, and the CCTV should be completed, and the link to the Second Niger Bridge, immediately," he said.

READ ALSO: He was declared wanted, arrested in Niger and jailed for money laundering — now EFCC wants Abdulrasheed Maina again

As part of efforts to ensure the bridge remains structurally safe, the minister said he had set up a technical committee to inspect both the visible parts of the bridge and the sections beneath the water.

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The Minister of Works ordered the removal of all illegal advertisements from the First Niger Bridge.

"And I've also set up a committee to go and do empirical evaluation of what is happening below the water level and above the water level under this bridge, and they will report to me before the end of work tomorrow," he added.

The First Niger Bridge is a major transport route linking Onitsha in Anambra State to Asaba in Delta State. Every day, thousands of commuters, commercial vehicles and heavy-duty trucks use the bridge, making it one of the busiest federal roads in the country.

The ongoing rehabilitation became necessary after some of the bridge's structural components were vandalised, raising safety concerns. Earlier, Umahi had insisted that the bridge would remain closed until engineers certify that it is safe for motorists to use again.

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