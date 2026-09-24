Hayden Panettiere's parents clash over her earrings days after her death

Hayden Panettiere's parents clash over her earrings days after her death

American actress and singer Hayden Panettiere’s parents reportedly clash over her earrings days after her death

Hayden Panettiere's parents reportedly disagreed over who should receive her earrings after her death, forcing authorities to withhold the jewelry until they reached an agreement.

Hayden Panettiere's parents reportedly argued over ownership of her earrings after her death.

Police withheld the jewelry until both parents could reach an agreement.

The actress died from an accidental overdose involving fentanyl and multiple prescription drugs.

Authorities say investigations into the circumstances surrounding her death are still ongoing.

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Following the heartbreaking death of actress Hayden Panettiere, another emotional family issue has now come to light.

According to newly released documents obtained by TMZ, Hayden's parents reportedly disagreed over who should receive some of her personal belongings, specifically a pair of earrings that had been removed from her body after her death.

The disagreement was serious enough that law enforcement decided not to release the jewelry to either parent until they could settle the matter themselves.

According to the coroner's report, several stud earrings were removed from Hayden's body and sealed in a purple plastic evidence bag before being handed over to a senior deputy.

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The deputy later contacted Hayden's parents, Skip Panettiere and Lesley Vogel, about the items. However, both reportedly wanted the earrings.

Her parents, Skip Panettiere and Lesley Vogel, disagreed over who would receive her personal belongings, prompting authorities to withhold the items.

The report states: "Both parties were informed that until they could reach an agreement regarding the decedent's personal effects that they would not be released."

For many people, it's one of those sad situations that reminds you how family disagreements can sometimes continue even after the loss of a loved one.

Skip and Lesley separated in 2008 before officially divorcing years later. Their divorce was finalized in 2016.

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Skip attended Hayden's funeral, while Lesley was absent. According to people close to her, she had received an invitation but couldn't attend because of a family emergency.

Hayden Panettiere died from an accidental overdose

Brian Hickerson and his brother reportedly found Hayden Panettiere unresponsive before calling 911.

Hayden died on August 16, 2026, in Greenville, South Carolina, just days before what would have been her 37th birthday.

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The Greenville County Coroner later ruled her death an accident, saying it resulted from the toxic effects of fentanyl, 4-ANPP, Alprazolam, Methocarbamol and Quetiapine.

Investigators also reportedly found pressed pills believed to contain fentanyl on a table near where she was discovered.

Her on-and-off boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, and his brother, Zach Hickerson, were the ones who found the actress unresponsive. They reportedly administered Narcan and immediately called 911, but first responders were unable to revive her.

The coroner's report also revealed Hayden had recently been in rehab before her death. When investigators asked whether she had used illegal drugs in the days leading up to her passing, one of the brothers reportedly replied that he wasn't sure because:

"She was very good at hiding them."

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An autopsy later found no signs of physical trauma that contributed to her death.

Following the release of the coroner's findings, Hayden's representative, Kasey Kitchen, urged the public not to jump to conclusions.

"The investigation remains ongoing, and the circumstances surrounding the case are complex. We must all continue to remain patient and allow the investigative process to unfold."

Hayden Panettiere became a household name through films and television series including Heroes, Nashville and Ice Princess. She is survived by her daughter, Kaya, whom she shared with former fiancé and former heavyweight boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko.

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