7 things to know about Access Holdings Chairman, Aig-Imoukhuede as he turns 60

Nigerian banker, investor and philanthropist Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede clocks 60 today, September 24, 2026.

As he marks the milestone, Aig-Imoukhuede has reflected on a career defined by what he describes as a calling to build institutions, people and opportunities.

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In a birthday message shared on LinkedIn, the businessman said he received the milestone with gratitude to God and described his journey as one centred on faith, family, service and purpose.

“To build institutions. To build people. To build opportunities. To help build a stronger Africa,” he wrote.

That philosophy has shaped a career that stretches from banking and investment to financial market development, philanthropy and public sector reform.

One of the defining chapters of that journey was his partnership with the late Herbert Wigwe. In 2002, the two bankers, who had worked together at Guaranty Trust Bank, led the acquisition of Access Bank at a time when it was one of the smaller banks in Nigeria. Their leadership transformed the institution and laid the foundation for what became one of the country's major financial groups.

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Aig-Imoukhuede later documented that chapter in his 2021 memoir, Leaving the Tarmac: Buying a Bank in Africa, which recounts the acquisition and the challenges of building the bank.

As he celebrates 60, here are seven things to know about the businessman.

1. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede was born on September 24, 1966, in Ibadan, Oyo State. He hails from Sabongida-Ora in Edo State and grew up in Lagos. He later studied Law at the University of Benin and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1987.

2. Aig-Imoukhuede trained as a lawyer, but his professional journey took him into banking. During his National Youth Service year, he worked with Continental Merchant Bank. He later joined Guaranty Trust Bank in 1991, where he rose through the ranks and became an executive director.

3. He co-led the acquisition that changed Access Bank. In 2002, Aig-Imoukhuede and the late Herbert Wigwe led a management buy-in that resulted in their acquisition of Access Bank. Under his leadership, the bank expanded significantly and grew into one of Nigeria’s top banks, with operations extending beyond Nigeria. Aig-Imoukhuede later documented the experience in his memoir, Leaving the Tarmac: Buying a Bank in Africa, published in 2021.

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Nigerian banker, investor and philanthropist Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede

4. Aig-Imoukhuede’s influence extends beyond commercial banking. He has played a major role in Nigeria’s financial markets. He was the founding Chairman of FMDQ Group and later served as President of the Nigerian Stock Exchange Council in 2013.

5. After leaving his position as Access Bank CEO in 2013, Aig-Imoukhuede remained active in business and investment. More than a decade later, he returned to the Access ecosystem in March 2024 as Chairman of Access Holdings Plc.

6. Aig-Imoukhuede is the Chairman of Coronation Group and co-founded the Tengen Family Office, which oversees investments across sectors including banking, finance, insurance, technology, real estate and energy.

7. He has made philanthropy and public sector reform part of his legacy. Together with his wife, Ofovwe Aig-Imoukhuede, he co-founded the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, which focuses on public sector effectiveness, leadership development and access to quality primary healthcare.

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