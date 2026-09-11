NECO builds palace for traditional ruler in Niger State, says its responsibility goes beyond conducting examinations

NECO has built a palace for the traditional ruler of Gidan Mangoro in Niger State, saying its role goes beyond conducting examinations and issuing certificates.

NECO built and commissioned a palace for the traditional ruler of Gidan Mangoro in Niger State.

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The council said the project was part of its Corporate Social Responsibility efforts.

NECO said its responsibility extends beyond examinations, certification and education quality assurance.

The NECO registrar was honoured with the traditional title Maji Dadin Gidan Mangoro.

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has constructed and commissioned a palace for the traditional ruler of Gidan Mangoro community in Bosso Local Government Area of Niger State, saying its responsibilities extend beyond conducting examinations and issuing certificates.

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The palace was built for the Mai-Anguwan Gidan Mangoro, the traditional head of the community that hosts NECO’s headquarters in Minna, as part of the examination body’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives aimed at strengthening its relationship with its host community.

The Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of NECO, Prof. Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, commissioned the palace during an event attended by traditional rulers, government officials, community leaders, NECO stakeholders and other dignitaries.

Speaking during the commissioning, Wushishi said the project was not only about providing a structure for the traditional institution but also about recognising the importance of community partnerships.

“This commissioning ceremony is not just an event to officially open a structure; it is a celebration of partnership. It reflects the conviction that corporate responsibility must extend beyond our primary mandate of examinations, certification, and educational quality assurance,” he said.

The NECO boss said institutions could only thrive when their host communities are peaceful, stable and supportive, adding that the council would continue to contribute to the development of communities where it operates.

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NECO registrar, Prof. Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi honoured with the traditional title Maji Dadin Gidan Mangoro

“As a Council, we understand that strong education systems thrive where communities are stable, peaceful, and well coordinated. Therefore, through our CSR activities, we contribute meaningfully to the welfare of our host communities, support traditional values and leadership, and encourage development that benefits present and future generations,” Wushishi said.

He described the new palace as a symbol of unity, cultural heritage and the role of traditional institutions in promoting social cohesion.

“The palace commissioned today symbolizes unity, cultural heritage, and the enduring role of traditional institutions in strengthening social cohesion. It serves as a centre for leadership, counsel, reconciliation, and community organisation,” he said.

Wushishi added that the project reflected NECO’s belief that development should respect cultural foundations.

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“By supporting the construction of this palace, NECO affirms that tradition matters, and development must respect cultural foundations,” he said.

Beyond the palace project, NECO said it had carried out other interventions in Gidan Mangoro and other communities in Niger State. These include the provision of motorised boreholes in Gidan Mangoro and Gbaganako communities, transformers for Wushishi and Gidan Mangoro communities, and the NECO-ITF Community Skills Development Programme, which benefited 20 people in Gidan Mangoro.

The council also supported education-related activities, including sponsoring a secondary school quiz competition, facilitating NECO examinations in a secondary school in Gidan Mangoro, refurbishing a patrol vehicle for the Minna Metropolis Police Area Command and providing equipment support for the Laka Cultural Association’s skills development programme.