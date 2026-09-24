Rose Du Rouge in collaboration with a Fertility Clinic, sensitises NYSC Corps members on infertility prevention

For many young Nigerians, conversations about fertility often begin much later in life, usually when marriage, pregnancy or difficulty conceiving enters the picture.

Rose Du Rouge is trying to change that. According to Dr Ogbu, there is a need for early fertility education for young people who may one day explore reproductive health services, whether through a fertility clinic in Lagos or another specialist centre, an IVF clinic, or options such as egg freezing; understanding fertility early can make future conversations with healthcare professionals much easier.

The reproductive health-focused non-governmental organisation recently took the conversation directly to young people, sensitising Corps Members at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Orientation Camp in Iseyin, Oyo State, on the causes, risks and prevention of infertility.

The fertility health awareness session, held on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, formed part of the organisation's efforts to encourage young Nigerians to understand their reproductive health early, rather than waiting until fertility becomes an urgent concern.

Rose Du Rouge, an initiative working in collaboration with Fertil City Fertility Clinic to promote fertility health awareness, held the session at the NYSC Orientation Camp along Okeho Road, Gbakuta, Iseyin.

Titled "Causes and Prevention of Infertility," the session went beyond simply defining infertility.

It explored the everyday choices, health conditions and misconceptions that can shape reproductive health long before a person begins trying to have children.

Leading the conversation was Rose Du Rouge volunteer doctor, Dr Doreen Ogbu, who began by helping participants understand what fertility and infertility actually mean.

One of the most important messages was simple: infertility is not automatically a woman's problem.

Dr Ogbu explained that fertility challenges can come from the male partner, the female partner, both partners or, in some cases, remain unexplained even after medical evaluation.

That message was particularly important in a society where women often carry much of the blame when couples experience difficulty conceiving.

Infertility Is Not Just a Women's Issue

During the session, Corps Members learnt about several factors that may affect female fertility, including blocked or damaged fallopian tubes, pelvic infections, untreated sexually transmitted infections, endometriosis, fibroids, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), hormonal disorders and age-related decline in fertility.

Complications arising from unsafe abortion were also discussed.

But the conversation did not stop there.

Male fertility received equal attention.

Participants were introduced to issues such as low sperm count, poor sperm movement, abnormal sperm shape, reproductive tract blockages, hormonal abnormalities, testicular disorders, varicocele, infections and injuries.

The use of anabolic steroids, particularly among people attempting to build muscle, was also highlighted as a potential threat to male reproductive health.

By discussing both sides of fertility, the session encouraged participants to see infertility for what it is: a medical issue that requires proper evaluation, not blame.

The Everyday Habits That Matter

Fertility health is not only about what happens inside a hospital or fertility clinic. Lifestyle choices can also play a role.

Dr Ogbu spoke about smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, unhealthy weight, poor nutrition, physical inactivity and exposure to certain environmental pollutants and toxins.

The goal was not to create fear around fertility, but to show young adults that some reproductive health risks can be reduced through healthier choices, better information and timely medical attention.

For people who eventually need professional support, fertility services can include testing, scans, semen analysis, counselling and treatment for conditions that may affect conception. Depending on the cause, treatment may range from medication and lifestyle changes to assisted reproductive options such as IVF.

IVF, or in vitro fertilisation, involves fertilising an egg with sperm outside the body before transferring the resulting embryo into the uterus. Fertility clinics may also offer services such as egg or sperm freezing and other forms of reproductive support, giving individuals and couples more options when planning for the future.

Then the Questions Started Coming

Perhaps one of the clearest signs that the conversation was needed came during the question-and-answer session.

Corps Members raised questions about rhesus factors, menstrual symptoms, sugar consumption and male fertility.

Others wanted to know whether exposure to X-rays could affect the male reproductive organs.

The questions revealed something important: young Nigerians are curious about reproductive health, but there are still many myths, half-truths and unanswered questions surrounding fertility.

And that is exactly where conversations like this become valuable.

Instead of leaving young people to rely on hearsay, social media claims or cultural assumptions, the session created a space where they could ask questions and receive medically informed answers.

Removing the Blame Around Infertility

Beyond the medical explanations, Rose Du Rouge's message also addressed the emotional and social side of infertility.

Infertility can carry stigma, particularly in communities where the ability to have children is closely tied to ideas about masculinity, femininity and marriage.

The organisation encouraged participants to replace blame with understanding and to see fertility challenges as health conditions that deserve compassion and proper medical investigation.

Early assessment was also emphasised.

Rather than waiting for years or assuming the problem lies with one partner, couples experiencing fertility concerns should seek appropriate medical evaluation, with both partners involved in the process.

"If Possible, Avoid the Wait"

At the heart of Rose Du Rouge's campaign is a straightforward idea: If Possible, Avoid the Wait.

The message is not about encouraging young people to panic about their fertility. It is about giving them enough information to make informed decisions before a problem arises.

Rose Du Rouge recommended continued fertility education among young Nigerians, greater attention to STI prevention and screening, healthier lifestyle choices and early medical consultation when concerns appear.

The organisation believes expanding its "If Possible, Avoid the Wait" initiative can help more young people understand that fertility awareness should not begin only when they are ready to start a family.

Sometimes, the best time to learn about your reproductive health is simply before you need to worry about it.