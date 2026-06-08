'₦110bn for cars and allowances while hospitals have no drugs’ — Nigerians react as court declares National Assembly’s ₦110bn vehicle and allowance scheme unlawful

Court has declared the National Assembly's ₦110 billion vehicle and allowance scheme unlawful, sparking reactions from Nigerians who say the funds should have been used to improve hospitals, healthcare, and other essential services.

A Federal High Court in Lagos declared the National Assembly's ₦110 billion vehicle and allowance scheme unlawful, ruling that due procurement procedures were not adequately followed.

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The controversial package included ₦40 billion for 465 vehicles and ₦70 billion in allowances for senators and members of the House of Representatives.

The ruling sparked widespread reactions online, with many Nigerians questioning why such funds were approved while public hospitals face drug shortages and citizens struggle with rising living costs.

The court directed the National Assembly to comply with transparency, accountability, and procurement laws in future spending, reigniting debate over the cost of governance in Nigeria.

A Federal High Court in Lagos has declared unlawful the controversial ₦110 billion approved for vehicles and allowances for members of the National Assembly , a ruling that has triggered a wave of reactions from Nigerians questioning government spending priorities amid widespread economic hardship.

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The judgment, delivered by Justice Yellim Bogoro, followed a lawsuit filed by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) , which challenged the approval of the funds shortly after the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly.

The Nigerian Senate

The disputed spending included ₦40 billion for the purchase of 465 vehicles for senators and members of the House of Representatives, as well as ₦70 billion in support allowances for lawmakers.

In his ruling, Justice Bogoro held that the National Assembly failed to show that due procurement processes were followed before the funds were approved. He further ruled that lawmakers could not approve benefits for themselves without ensuring compliance with transparency, accountability, and public procurement laws.

The court also rejected arguments that the principle of separation of powers shielded the legislature from scrutiny, stressing that no arm of government is above the law.

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While the ruling focused on the legality of the expenditure, many Nigerians reacted to what they described as the growing disconnect between the country's leaders and the realities facing ordinary citizens.

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Shortly after reports of the judgment surfaced online, social media users began comparing the ₦110 billion package to the challenges confronting public hospitals, schools, and millions of struggling households across the country.

One user wrote:

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"₦110 billion for cars and allowances while hospitals have no drugs and people are dying of hunger. This National Assembly no get shame at all."

The comment quickly gained traction as many Nigerians echoed similar concerns about the state of public services despite huge government spending.

Another user described the lawmakers as:

"Just greedy old recycled politicians with no career than to steal."

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Others argued that the controversy goes beyond the vehicle and allowance scheme itself and speaks to the broader issue of the cost of governance in Nigeria.

Several commenters questioned why billions of naira could be earmarked for lawmakers' welfare at a time when many public hospitals struggle with shortages of drugs, medical equipment, and personnel. Some also pointed to rising food prices and the increasing cost of living as reasons the expenditure generated such strong public anger.

The ₦110 billion package had sparked criticism when it was first approved in 2023, with many Nigerians arguing that elected officials should share in the sacrifices being demanded of citizens amid economic reforms.

Although the court did not order lawmakers to refund the money, it directed the leadership of the National Assembly to ensure that future spending and procurement processes comply with transparency, accountability, and value-for-money principles.

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The ruling is expected to reignite debate over government spending, legislative privileges, and the widening gap between public expectations and the benefits enjoyed by elected officials.

For many Nigerians reacting online, however, the issue was much simpler: at a time when citizens are struggling to afford food, healthcare, and basic necessities, they believe public resources should be directed toward improving essential services rather than funding benefits for politicians.

Key PointsA Federal High Court in Lagos declared the National Assembly's ₦110 billion vehicle and allowance scheme unlawful, ruling that due procurement procedures were not adequately followed.

The controversial package included ₦40 billion for 465 vehicles and ₦70 billion in allowances for senators and members of the House of Representatives.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The ruling sparked widespread reactions online, with many Nigerians questioning why such funds were approved while public hospitals face drug shortages and citizens struggle with rising living costs.