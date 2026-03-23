Advertisement

Missing ₦200 Trillion: SERAP Gives Akpabio 7 Days to Name Officials Involved in NNPCL Probe

Gloria Adesanya
Gloria Adesanya 09:17 - 23 March 2026
₦200 Trillion Mystery: SERAP Gives Akpabio 7 Days Deadline
SERAP gives Senate President Godswill Akpabio 7 days to name officials linked to alleged ₦200trn missing from NNPCL.
Advertisement

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has issued a seven-day ultimatum to Senate President Godswill Akpabio, urging him to direct the Senate’s Public Accounts Committee to disclose the identities of officials implicated in the alleged missing or unaccounted funds from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

Advertisement

The group is also demanding the full publication of documents and materials related to the ongoing probe, including audit reports, financial records, and official communications relied upon by the committee.

The Senate panel is currently investigating discrepancies estimated at 200 trillion in NNPCL’s accounts between 2017 and 2023. Lawmakers have raised concerns over unreconciled figures and a lack of supporting documentation, while several officials have reportedly failed to appear before the committee or provide satisfactory explanations.

Read Also: FG, States Pardon Over 8,300 Inmates Amid Overcrowding Concerns

In a letter dated March 21, 2026, and signed by SERAP’s deputy director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation said transparency is critical to the credibility of the investigation.

Advertisement

“Full disclosure of the ongoing investigation is essential to ensure transparency and accountability, prevent political interference, and allow Nigerians to independently scrutinise the facts,” the letter stated.

 

SERAP noted that the scale of the alleged discrepancy, estimated at between 200 trillion and ₦210 trillion, requires a thorough, impartial, and open process. It added that whether the figures are entirely accurate or partly overstated, public confidence depends on how transparently the Senate handles the probe.

Read Also: Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, Other Arab Nations Call on Iran to Immediately Halt Attacks in the Region

The organisation warned that continued delays in the investigation could undermine trust and increase the risk of evidence being lost or distorted.

Advertisement

“The ongoing probe by the Public Accounts Committee has been dragging for an extended period, with repeated delays in the appearance of officials and slow progress in reconciling the disputed figures,” SERAP said.

To address these concerns, SERAP called for the immediate publication of the names and positions of all individuals under investigation, regardless of their political or social status. It also urged the committee to release full records of its proceedings, including transcripts, submissions, and evidence presented.

The group further requested clarity on the scope, terms of reference, and methodology of the investigation, as well as a clear timeline for the appearance of implicated officials and the conclusion of the inquiry.

Read Also: 110-Year-Old Turkish Woman Says ‘Drinking Lots of Yogurt’ Is the Secret to Long Life — This Is Why You Should Listen to Her 

According to SERAP, such measures would help prevent any perception of a cover-up and reinforce public confidence in the process.

Advertisement

“The magnitude of the sum, combined with the NNPCL’s history of opaque practices, underscores the urgency of a transparent investigation,” the organisation said.

Read Also: Jehovah’s Witnesses Adjust Blood Policy to Allow Members to Store Own Blood for Future Medical Use 

It added that failure to ensure accountability could weaken public trust in the management of Nigeria’s oil revenues and encourage financial mismanagement.

SERAP warned that if its recommendations are not implemented within seven days of the receipt or publication of the letter, it would initiate legal action to compel compliance in the public interest.

The NNPCL, Nigeria’s state-owned oil company, plays a central role in managing the country’s primary source of revenue, making the outcome of the investigation a matter of significant national importance.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
http://ocdn.eu/video-workflow/images/2445c372-db96-44c9-a16d-01fd101fa29a-6.jpg
News
20.12.2018
10 biggest news stories in Nigeria
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
Makinde offers Oyo workers N10,000 salary top-up over fuel price hike
News
23.03.2026
Makinde offers Oyo workers N10,000 salary top-up over fuel price hike
Pepsodent deepens awareness on Oral care, takes campaign to 51 Schools
Lifestyle
23.03.2026
Pepsodent deepens awareness on Oral care, takes campaign to 51 Schools
Not Your Typical Women’s Day: A Fresh Take on Women’s Wellness in Lagos
Lifestyle
23.03.2026
Not Your Typical Women’s Day: A Fresh Take on Women’s Wellness in Lagos
Tony Elumelu Marks Birthday with Renewed Commitment to Empower 3,200 African Entrepreneurs Across 54 Countries
News
23.03.2026
Tony Elumelu Marks Birthday with Renewed Commitment to Empower 3,200 African Entrepreneurs Across 54 Countries
ICPC to arraign Nasir El-Rufa’i in federal and state high courts over multiple criminal charges
News
23.03.2026
ICPC to arraign Nasir El-Rufa’i in federal and state high courts over multiple criminal charges
Kunle Remi, Idia Aisien, Jidekene, Nollywood Filmmakers Celebrated at Don Julio 1942's Special Edition of The Don's Table
Lifestyle
23.03.2026
Kunle Remi, Idia Aisien, Jidekene, Nollywood Filmmakers Celebrated at Don Julio 1942's Special Edition of The Don's Table