Minister of Works David Umahi has urged politicians and citizens to stop blaming President Tinubu for Nigeria's long-standing security challenges, arguing the issue has been deeply politicized.

Minister of Works David Umahi has urged politicians and citizens to stop blaming President Tinubu for Nigeria's long-standing security challenges, arguing the issue has been deeply politicized.

“Stop insulting President Tinubu, insecurity did not start under his administration” - Minister of works, David Umahi says

Minister of Works David Umahi has defended President Bola Tinubu over Nigeria's security challenges, saying insecurity existed long before the current administration and urging Nigerians to stop blaming the president alone.

David Umahi said President Tinubu should not be blamed entirely for insecurity because the problem existed before his administration took office.

The minister claimed insecurity is often politicised and urged Nigerians to support and pray for the president instead of attacking him.

His comments sparked mixed reactions, with critics demanding better security outcomes while supporters argued the government needs more time to address the challenges.

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Nigeria's Minister of Works, David Umahi, has come to the defence of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu amid growing criticism over the country's worsening security challenges.

Speaking during an event in Ebonyi State, Umahi said it was unfair to hold Tinubu solely responsible for insecurity, insisting that the problem existed long before the current administration took office in May 2023.

"Stop insulting President Tinubu. Insecurity did not start under his administration," the former Ebonyi governor said.

Nigeria has battled various security threats for more than a decade, including terrorism in the northeast, bandit attacks in the northwest, farmer-herder clashes in parts of the Middle Belt, and increasing cases of kidnapping for ransom across several states.

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While addressing the national discourse on safety, Umahi highlighted that the Tinubu administration remains strictly committed to economic stability and major infrastructure reforms.

According to Umahi, the security situation is often politicised by opponents seeking to score political points. He questioned why violence and tensions tend to rise around election periods, suggesting that some actors may be exploiting insecurity for political purposes.

"God is watching those behind the insecurity. We are praying for President Tinubu," he added.

The minister also expressed confidence in Tinubu's ability to address many of the country's security challenges if given more time. He argued that another four years in office could allow the president to consolidate ongoing reforms and improve security nationwide.

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His comments, however, have generated debate on social media, particularly on X, where many Nigerians pushed back against the minister's position.

Several users acknowledged that insecurity predates the Tinubu administration but argued that every government must be judged by its performance while in office. Critics maintained that Nigerians are more interested in concrete results than explanations about when the problem started.

Others also revisited Umahi's previous remarks praising Tinubu, including comments that attracted criticism from some groups in the Southeast who felt the minister was excessively loyal to the president.

The minister's comments come amid renewed public outcries and social media debates regarding accountability, following recent high-profile abductions in the country.

The debate comes at a time when concerns over insecurity remain high across the country. Reports of kidnappings, bandit attacks and violent crimes continue to fuel public frustration, with opposition figures frequently citing security as one of the major challenges facing the government.

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Supporters of the administration, however, argue that efforts are underway to improve both security and infrastructure. They point to major road and highway projects being executed across different regions as evidence of the government's commitment to national development.