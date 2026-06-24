Why MTN users are checking their lines for illegal ₦100 deductions (+ How to opt-out)
SUMMARY
A viral post on X claiming unexpected ₦100 airtime deductions has triggered widespread concern among Nigerian MTN subscribers.
Thousands of users are actively running account audits to check for hidden, non-consensual third-party subscriptions.
Subscribers can easily secure their airtime balances using the official telecom industry shortcuts *305# and 2442.
A viral post on X has sparked widespread concern among thousands of MTN subscribers after a customer alleged that the telecom operator enrolled them in a paid subscription service without consent, leading to an unexpected airtime deduction.
The claim has prompted a wave of MTN Nigeria subscribers to check their lines for hidden active subscriptions.
While the allegation has generated heated online debate, there is currently no independent evidence that the system is automatically subscribing customers, and MTN has not released an official public statement regarding this specific viral thread.
What the viral X post claims about MTN deductions
According to the trending post, an MTN user received an SMS shortly after midnight stating they had successfully subscribed to a service called "MEGA WINS – SLOT DAILY."
While there was no immediate fee, an automatic renewal was scheduled for the following day.
The user alleged that a second SMS arrived 24 hours later, confirming that the subscription had renewed, resulting in a ₦100 deduction from their airtime balance.
The post argued that if these unsolicited activations are scaled across millions of subscribers, they could quietly generate massive revenue.
As the post gained traction, it triggered a wave of users looking for a way to safeguard their accounts.
Fortunately, auditing your line to ensure you aren't paying for unwanted services is straightforward.
READ ALSO: 'We were effectively bankrupt': MTN CEO reveals company nearly shut down before tariff increase in Lagos
How to cancel unwanted subscriptions on MTN (Using *305#)
To check your account and ensure you are not being billed for hidden third-party services, you can use MTN's official Value-Added Services (VAS) management portal.
Dial the VAS shortcode: Open your phone's dialler and dial *305# using your MTN line.
View active services: Open the menu on your screen and select View Active Subscriptions. If your line is clear, you will see a message stating: "You have no active service."
Unsubscribe from unwanted billing: If you find any unfamiliar services listed (such as games, daily horoscopes, or trivia lotteries), select the corresponding prompt to Deactivate or Unsubscribe.
Wait for SMS confirmation: Within a few moments, MTN will send a confirmation text verifying that you have successfully opted out of the billable service.
Alternative fix: Turn on Full 'Do-Not-Disturb' (DND)
If you want a more permanent barrier against unsolicited promotional billing, you can use the protocol mandated by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).
To block all promotional subscription requests entirely, text the word "STOP" to 2442. This activates Full DND, stops third-party promotional alerts and significantly lowers the risk of accidental automated subscriptions.
The video guide below outlines the step-by-step process for navigating USSD menus to quickly manage and stop automated billing plan renewals on your mobile line.
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