10 Movies Like Knives Out to Watch if You Love Murder Mysteries

Are you looking for movies like Knives Out? Enjoy classics like these Agatha Christie adaptations and modern mysteries.

When Knives Out arrived in 2019, it reminded audiences why a good whodunnit never really goes out of style. Rian Johnson’s film took the bones of an Agatha Christie mystery (She’s the main reference for the whodunnit genre) and gave it a modern edge, resulting in a clever murder mystery that was funny and watchable.

If you enjoyed Knives Out for its plot and the thrill of piecing together clues, these films and shows deliver a similar kind of satisfaction.

Before diving in, a quick refresher: a whodunnit is a story built around a central crime, usually murder, where the audience is invited to solve the puzzle alongside the investigator. Motives matter, alibis are never stable, and the final reveal should reframe everything you thought you knew.

Here are some of the best movies (and a few shows) to watch next.

10. See How They Run (2022)

Set in 1953 London, See How They Run unfolds backstage at a production of Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap, just as the play celebrates its 100th performance. When a sleazy American film director, Leo Köpernick, is murdered behind the scenes, Inspector George Stoppard and his overly eager junior partner Constable Stalker are assigned to the case.

Every actor, producer, and creative involved becomes a suspect, turning the theatre into a closed-off crime scene. The film works as a whodunnit thanks to its playful self-awareness, stylish visuals, and clever use of Christie tropes, blending genuine mystery with tongue-in-cheek humour.

9. Only Murders in the Building (2021–2025)

Technically a series, but essential viewing for Knives Out fans. The show follows three strangers: Charles, Oliver, and Mabel, who live in the same upscale New York apartment building and share an obsession with true crime. When a resident is found dead, they decide to investigate the murder themselves and document the process via a podcast.

What makes the show stand out is its balance of character work and tightly constructed mysteries. Each season delivers a full whodunnit, complete with red herrings, secrets, and suspects hiding in plain sight.

8. Game Night (2018)

At first glance, Game Night looks like a straightforward comedy, but it cleverly morphs into a modern whodunnit. Max and Annie regularly host competitive game nights with friends. When Max’s charismatic brother stages an immersive murder mystery, things spiral when the “kidnapping” turns out to be very real.

As the group scrambles to figure out what’s actually happening, the film keeps subverting expectations. It’s fast and funny, making it a great pick for viewers who liked Knives Out’s balance of humour and suspense.

7. The Hateful Eight (2015)

Tarantino’s snowbound mystery is a slower, more brutal take on the whodunnit formula. Set after the Civil War, it traps a group of dangerous strangers inside a Wyoming haberdashery during a blizzard. As tensions rise, secrets unravel, and bodies begin to pile up.

Almost the entire film unfolds in one location, turning it into a classic parlour mystery drenched in paranoia. While much longer and darker than Knives Out, its structure firmly places it in whodunnit territory.

6. Poker Face (2023)

Created by Rian Johnson (the same guy who made Knives Out), Poker Face stars Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale, a woman with an uncanny ability to tell when someone is lying. After a murder forces her to go on the run, Charlie drifts from town to town, stumbling into new crimes at every stop.

The twist here is: each episode reveals the killer early on. The mystery lies not in who did it, but how Charlie will expose the lie. It’s a refreshing spin on classic detective storytelling, anchored by Lyonne’s magnetic performance.

5. Murder on the Orient Express (2017)

This adaptation of Agatha Christie’s novel places Hercule Poirot aboard a luxurious train stranded in the snow. When an unpleasant American passenger is murdered in his locked compartment, Poirot must interrogate the train’s eclectic group of travellers.

With a closed circle of suspects and a famously bold solution, the film delivers a traditional whodunnit experience. While familiar to longtime fans, it remains a solid entry point for viewers craving classic mystery storytelling.

4. Death on the Nile (2022)

Another Christie adaptation, Death on the Nile, transports the mystery to a glamorous river cruise in Egypt. When wealthy heiress Linnet Ridgeway is murdered during her honeymoon, Poirot is once again tasked with untangling a web of jealousy, betrayal, and revenge.

The exotic setting, tangled relationships, and carefully planted clues make this a satisfying watch for fans of old-school whodunnits.

3. Crooked House (2017)

Set almost entirely within a family estate, Crooked House revolves around the murder of Aristide Leonides, a wealthy and manipulative patriarch. Private investigator Charles Hayward becomes involved in the case through his connection to the family.

Every resident has a motive, and the film leans heavily into psychological tension and moral discomfort. Its shocking final reveal cements it as one of Christie’s darkest and most unsettling mysteries.

2. Memento (2000)

Christopher Nolan’s Memento is a radically different kind of whodunnit. Leonard Shelby suffers from short-term memory loss and uses tattoos and notes to track clues in his search for his wife’s killer.

Told in reverse, the film forces viewers to solve the mystery while experiencing the same confusion as the protagonist. It’s less cosy than Knives Out, but deeply rewarding for audiences who enjoy active, puzzle-like storytelling.

1. Confess, Fletch (2022)

This breezy reboot stars Jon Hamm as I.M. “Fletch” Fletcher, a journalist who becomes the prime suspect in a murder while investigating a stolen art collection. Framed for a crime he didn’t commit, Fletch must untangle overlapping mysteries to clear his name.

With a relaxed tone and unconventional suspects, Confess, Fletch captures the same character-driven charm that made Knives Out such a hit.

Audiences still love a good mystery, especially one that respects their intelligence, and these films offer various ways to enjoy the thrill of solving a crime.

