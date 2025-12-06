10 Mind-Bending Shows Like Stranger Things You Shouldn't Miss

Looking for shows like Stranger Things? Check out this list of mind-bending series that bring the same supernatural thrills, mystery, and nostalgia.

If you’ve found yourself staying up late, binge-watching Stranger Things with the lights off, wrapped in a blanket of nostalgia , mystery, and supernatural thrills, I get it. That show hits different. But what if I told you others can mess with your mind, take you to otherworldly realms, or simply vibe with the same 80s-tinged atmosphere ?

I’m talking about those movies that get your heart racing and your thoughts spinning. Here’s a list of shows like Stranger Things that are just as captivating, strange, and full of the kind of tension that makes you keep watching even though it’s way past your bedtime.

1. The OA

This one will make your brain hurt, in the best possible way. With its gripping story of near-death experiences, parallel universes, and bizarre rituals, The OA is like a fever dream wrapped in mystery.

You’ll feel just as confused and intrigued as the characters, but trust me, it’s worth the ride. It's dark, spiritual, and occasionally makes you question reality. Much like Stranger Things, The OA keeps you guessing at every turn.

2. Dark

This German series is basically what happens when Stranger Things and a time travel paradox meet. It’s packed with mind-bending twists, all kinds of complex family drama, and a time loop that just doesn’t quit.

With its moody aesthetic and brooding atmosphere, Dark will suck you into its web and never let go. If you love a good puzzle, this show’s for you.

3. Locke & Key

Locke & Key offers the perfect mix of family, supernatural fun, and small-town secrets, making it one of the best options for fans of Stranger Things. After the death of their father, three siblings move to the family estate, where they find mysterious keys that unlock doors to other worlds and dark forces. It’s got the fantasy and mystery, plus the characters you’ll root for, much like the Hawkins gang.

4. Wayward Pines

Imagine Twin Peaks meets The Twilight Zone, and you’ve got Wayward Pines. This eerie show takes you on a journey to a strange town where nothing is as it seems. With its mix of sci-fi and psychological thrills, it’s guaranteed to keep you on the edge of your seat. Like Stranger Things, it thrives on a sense of isolation and hidden secrets. And the twists? Absolutely mind-blowing.

5. The X-Files

If you love government cover-ups, alien conspiracies, and a duo that you can’t help but root for, Mulder and Scully have your back. While Stranger Things nails that ’80s vibe, The X-Files does it with a dash of retro too, blending the paranoia of the Cold War with truly bizarre mysteries. You can’t go wrong here if you’re into all things weird and unexplained. READ ALSO: 10 Best Bollywood Movies on Netflix Right Now

6. Channel Zero

Think of this as Stranger Things’s more twisted cousin. Based on popular creepypasta stories (yes, internet horror), each season tells a new story of horror, mystery, and the supernatural. It’s unsettling, eerie, and full of terrifying plotlines that will have you sleeping with the lights on.

7. The A List

Dustin's experience at Camp Know Where was a breeze compared to what the teenagers went through at Peregrin Island. What starts as a typical summer camp scene—complete with cabins, games, and all the usual teenage shenanigans—takes a dark turn.

Mia (Lisa Ambalavanar), who's always been the queen bee of any group she's in, finds herself genuinely challenged by Amber (Ellie Duckles), a really intense and peculiar girl who seems to have an almost uncanny ability to influence the other campers.

8. Dead Boy Detectives

These teenagers, who happen to be ghosts, solve supernatural mysteries, and it seems they're having way more fun than the kids from Hawkins. Even though they're technically dead, as the title hints, they're on a mission.

Set in the world of Neil Gaiman's Sandman, our ghostly sleuths hunt down whatever's preventing some of their fellow spirits from passing on, and they get help from a couple of living pals along the way.

9. The 100

The 100 blends sci-fi, post-apocalyptic world-building, and interpersonal drama.

It’s not exactly set in the Stranger Things universe, but if you dig the whole “group of teens figuring out how to survive while discovering dark secrets” thing, this one’s a perfect fit. READ ALSO: 8 Movies That Show the Human Cost of Nigeria’s Insecurity#

10. I Am Not Okay With This

Eleven was known for tapping into her powers when she felt intense emotions, but for 17-year-old Sydney (Sophia Lillis), those same strong feelings are what unlock her own unusual abilities. Living in a small town in Pennsylvania with her younger brother and a mother she struggles to connect with, Sydney is still dealing with the loss of her father from the year before.

Then, things get complicated: her best friend starts dating a popular athlete, and the boy next door is suddenly interested in her romantically, all while Sydney is just beginning to understand her own sexuality. It all becomes too much, and her frustrations manifest as telekinetic outbursts, something she can barely believe is happening and has absolutely no idea how to handle.

Well, there you have it! This is the ultimate lineup to watch after you've binged all of Stranger Things. No matter if you're hooked on time travel, spooked by ghosts, or love digging into small-town mysteries, these shows will give you all the same spooky thrills, intriguing mysteries, and supernatural suspense that made Stranger Things a worldwide hit.