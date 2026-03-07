Araireoluwa Oladire: The Nigerian Artist Weaving Identity, Architecture, and Afrobeats Culture

Based in Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria, Araireoluwa Oladire is a contemporary visual artist and interior designer whose practice exists at the intersection of identity, cultural plurality, fashion, and social architecture. Working primarily with acrylic, oil, marker, and Prismacolor, Oladire constructs a visual language that merges abstraction with contemporary figuration, creating emotionally resonant compositions that interrogate beauty, resilience, and transformation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Since dedicating himself fully to his practice in 2017, Oladire has developed a body of work informed by lived experience — societal structures, interpersonal interactions, and the evolving realities of contemporary African identity. His paintings function as both mirror and provocation, inviting viewers into reflection while subtly challenging conventional perceptions of aesthetics and social hierarchy.

Oladire’s work has been exhibited across various platforms including Artsy, Plus 234, Iriri Art Gallery, the Arnheim Collection, Becoming More (University of Lagos), Love Refined (Whitespace Gallery), and the Lagos Easter Art Festival (Fobally Art Gallery). His international commissions span Washington D.C., the United Kingdom, and New York.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 2019, he received 3rd place at the IAVPOA International Painting Biennale — marking an early global recognition of his evolving practice.

Beyond gallery spaces, Oladire’s multidisciplinary reach extends into large-scale murals and interior transformations across corporate and hospitality environments, including Golden Tulip Hotel, Ibadan. His mural and artistic installations have appeared in companies, restaurants, and residential spaces across Nigeria, as well as at the WELOVEYA Festival in the Republic of Benin (2023–2024).

His collaborations span art, design, and culture. Oladire has worked with brands such as Nivea, ThoniaKraft, and Henosis, and has engaged in creative and set design collaborations within the entertainment industry, contributing to productions involving artists including Asake, Rema, Davido, Seyi Vibez, Omah Lay, and Odumodublvck. He has also collaborated creatively with public figures such as Broda Shaggi, Funke Akindele, Beverly Naya, and Meshkey.

His live painting engagements have addressed social advocacy, including gender-based violence initiatives in collaboration with global health institutions and the University of Lagos leadership. Additionally, he contributed to event set design at Ecobank Victoria Island for Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo.

Oladire envisions his trajectory expanding into major international exhibitions, auctions, and institutional collections. At the core of his practice is a desire to create work that heals, shifts perspectives, and fosters peace and joy.

#FeaturedPost

Advertisement