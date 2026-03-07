Burna Boy Extends Record as Most Certified African Artist in New Zealand

The global superstar has enjoyed impressive success in New Zealand, far above that of any other African artist.

In another impressive feat, Nigerian award-winning superstar Burna Boy has extended his record as the most certified African artist in New Zealand. His latest feat comes after 'WGFT,' his collaboration with American rapper Gunna, received a gold certification in the Oceanian nation, bringing his tally in the country to a record 16 plaques.

Advertisement

Advertisement

New Zealand has become a familiar thumping ground for the hitmaker whose albums and hit songs have earned him certification.

Burna Boy boasts of three 6 platinum certifications in New Zealand with his hit song 'Last Last,' 'Location' with Nigerian-British rapper Dave, 'Own It,' with British hip-hop star Stormzy, 'Be Honest' with British singer Jorja Smith, his 2018 career-altering single 'YE,' and his it song 'It's Plenty,' off his 2023 album 'Love, Damini'.

Burna Boy has received an impressive 10 gold plaques with his hit songs 'Sittin’ On Top Of The World,' 'City Boys,' 'Real Life,' featuring Stormzy, and 'Alone' off the Black Panther Wakanda Forever Album Soundtrack, all enjoying commercial success in the country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

BREAKING 🚨🦍



Burna Boy extends his record as the African artist with the most certified songs in New Zealand 🇳🇿 (16).



Last Last — 3X PLATINUM ⬆️

Location — 2X PLATINUM ⬇️

Own It — PLATINUM

Be Honest — PLATINUM

Ye — PLATINUM

On The Low — PLATINUM

It’s Plenty — GOLD

For My Hand… pic.twitter.com/XqknijHiwC — THE DEBUT HUB (@thedebuthub) March 6, 2026

His impressive record-setting feat in New Zealand underscores the status of the Port Harcourt-born singer as one of the musicians leading the global exportation of Afrobeats. Among some of his iconic commercial feats are his record-breaking sold-out concerts across America and Europe.

In 2023, Burna Boy became the African artist to headline and sell out a stadium in the United Kingdom after he filled up the 80,000-capacity London stadium. A feat he repeated in 2024. In June 2023, he became the first African artist to headline a stadium in the United States after filling up Citi Field Stadium in New York.

In 2024, he became the first ever Non Francophone African artist to headline and sell out the 80,000 capacity Srade France Stadium in Paris.

The multi-award-winning Nigerian star also boasts of the highest-grossing concert by an African artist in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The year is already off to a busy start for Burna Boy, who, at the 2026 Grammys, secured his fifth consecutive nomination for Best Global Music Album with his 2025 project 'No Sign of Weakness'. He was also nominated alongside other African stars in the Best African Music Performance category, which Tyla won for a record second time.

While he's yet to release new music this year, he was a guest feature on J Cole's new album 'The Fall Off' and more recently on British rapper Fredo's 'Birthday'.