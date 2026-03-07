Asake and Five Other Celebrities Who Gifted Their Family Members Luxury Cars

Starting with Asake's back-to-back gifts to his parents, to Regina Daniels spoiling her mum and sister, here are six Nigerian celebrities who recently put family members in luxury vehicles.

Afrobeats star Asake made headlines this week after gifting his father a brand-new 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, just days after surprising his mother with a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon.

Asake's gesture drew applause on social media as fans praised him for being a good son and friend who ensured his family members enjoyed from his wealth.

In the Nigerian entertainment space, luxury cars are one of the go-to gifts with which celebrities express gratitude and show their affection for their families and friends. From Regina Daniel to Davido, here are 6 celebrities who have added luxury cars to the garages of their loved ones.

1. Regina Daniels for her Mother, February 2026

Actress Regina Daniels opened February with a significant gesture toward her mother, Rita Daniels, gifting her two brand-new SUVs, a Land Cruiser and a Hilux, reportedly worth over ₦200 million combined.

Rita, who claimed Valentine's gift came early, had been without reliable transport after one car was involved in an accident and another was taken from her. She said she had been reluctant to tell her daughter, given the personal difficulties Regina was navigating with her estranged husband at the time. When the gift came anyway, Rita posted publicly: "My val came early. Come and rejoice with me o," describing her daughter as her "forever pride."

"Val came early" - Actress Regina Daniels gifts her mom, Rita Daniels, two cars. pic.twitter.com/mckHp7M0th — YabaLeftOnline (@yabaleftonline) February 13, 2026

2. Ruger and Siblings for his Father, December 2024

In December 2024, singer Ruger and his siblings pooled together to gift their father a brand-new SUV.

The moment was shared on social media with the caption: "POV: you witness your dad reap the fruit of his labour." The post was brief, but the sentiment landed widely, with many noting both the collaborative effort between the siblings and a gesture many perceive as rare, where the father is the main recipient of luxury offerings like this.

Awwwww, Ruger and his siblings surprised their dad with a brand new SUV



E be like say Ruger cover hin pink hair because of hin papa 🤣 pic.twitter.com/98A91sdZUK — Dami’ Adenuga (@DAMIADENUGA) December 11, 2024

3. Davido for his Wife Chioma, September 2025

On September 25, 2025, Davido gifted his wife Chioma a brand-new 2025 G-Wagon valued anywhere between ₦550 million and ₦720 million.

The gesture came amid a year that had kept both names firmly in the public conversation. It was not the first time Davido has made a grand gesture toward his wife; the singer has made a habit of expressing affection through extravagant gifts, and the G-Wagon was the latest in a pattern that his admirers have come to expect.

Davido surprised Chioma with a brand new 2025 G Wagon



Look at her reaction 😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ri8o7akYZS — 𝗔𝗟𝗕𝗨𝗠 𝗧𝗔𝗟𝗞𝗦 📀 (@AlbumTalksHQ) September 23, 2025

4. Fidelis Anosike for his Wife Rita Dominic, February 2026

Media entrepreneur Fidelis Anosike gifted veteran actress Rita Dominic a brand-new Range Rover for Valentine's Day, February 14, 2026, reported to cost upwards of ₦390 million.

The Folio Media Group founder, who married the veteran Nollywood actress in a traditional ceremony in Imo State in April 2022 before a white wedding in England that November, marked their third Valentine's Day as a couple with the gesture.

Rita acknowledged the gift on Instagram, writing: "Thank you for the best gift ever. May God replenish your pockets a millionfold."

Rita Dominic's hubby surprised her with a new Range Rover on Valentine day…. This is beautiful🥹❤️✨ pic.twitter.com/Kk4CrmX3Tg — Oyindamola🙄 (@dammiedammie35) February 15, 2026

5. Regina Daniels for her Sister, Destiny, February 25, 2026

Less than two weeks after gifting her mother, Regina Daniels returned with another gesture, this time for her younger sister, Destiny's 20th birthday. She gifted her a black Mercedes-Benz SUV, reportedly valued between ₦200 million and ₦500 million.

Family members gathered for the reveal, leading Destiny outside to the ribbon-decorated vehicle. She was visibly overcome. The two gifts within the same month drew considerable attention, with many remarking on the consistency of Regina's generosity toward her immediate family.

Actress Regina Daniels gifts younger sister a Mercedes-Benz. pic.twitter.com/aP8FvFSFXI — YabaLeftOnline (@yabaleftonline) February 25, 2026

Parents to siblings to spouses, the gesture of gifting family a luxury vehicle has become something of a recurring statement among Nigerian celebrities.

