Advertisement

Asake Dominates the List of Most Streamed Albums of All Time in Nigeria

Adeayo Adebiyi
Adeayo Adebiyi 19:41 - 07 March 2026
Asake Has The Most Streamed Albums of All Time In Nigeria
Asake leads the list of the most-streamed albums of all time in Nigeria since 2020.
Advertisement

According to data provided by Nigeria's foremost music chart publication, TurnTable Charts, Asake's debut and sophomore albums lead the list of the most-streamed albums in the country since 2020, when digital music consumption became popular.

Advertisement

Topping the list with a whopping 661.2M streams isAsake's sophomore album 'Work of Art,' released in 2023. The album, which enjoyed commercial and critical acclaim, continues to appear on upper section of streaming charts.

His debut album 'Mr Money With The Vibe' ranks second on the list of most-streamed albums since 2020 with 634M streams. His third album, 'Lungu Boy,' ranks sixth on the list with 387M streams.

This sheer dominance is a marker of Asake's success as an era-defining star whose music shifted Afrobeats' soundscape and the industry's commercial balance in his favour.

Advertisement

His domination of the list is easily reconcilable with Spotify Nigeria's recent data, which named him the most-streamed artist of all time since the streaming platform launched in Nigeria in 2021.

Since breaking into the mainstream with his hit EP 'Ololade Asake' in January 2022, Asake's vibrant blend of energetic rap flows and smooth fuji-inflected melodies, combined with his formidable partnership with producer Magicsticks' dynamic use of log drums, delivered hit singles that rocketed him to super stardom.

With three albums in the top 10, Asake is surely the king of the streaming era and one of the most defining stars in the contemporary history of Nigerian pop music.

Burna Boy
Burna Boy

While Asake dominated the list with three entries in the top 6, Burna Boy also logged three entries, with two in the top 10. His hit-filled 2022 album 'Love, Damini' ranked at NO. 4 with an impressive 436.8M streams, while his 2023 album 'I Told Them' ranks at NO. 9 with 308M streams. He secures his third entry with his 2020 Grammy-winning album ‘Twice As Tall’, which ranks at NO. 19 with 235.3M streams

Advertisement
Davido | Credit: Instagram

Other artists with multiple entries on the list include Davido, whose fourth album 'Timeless' ranks fifth with 428M streams, while his fifth album '5IVE' is NO. 15 on the list despite being released in 2025.

Wizkid | Credit: Getty

Wizkid also logs two entries with his sixth album ‘Morayo’ ranked at NO. 10 with 301.4M streams, while his 2020 album 'Made In Lagos' is NO. 13 on the list with 264.1M.

Seyi Vibez
Advertisement

Seyi Vibez also has two albums on the list, with his debut LP ‘Billion Dollar Baby’ ranked NO. 8 with 331.1M streams, while his 2023 album ‘Thy Kingdom Come’ is 17th on the list with 245M streams.

Top 20 Most Streamed Albums In Nigeria Since 2020

  1. Asake - ‘Work Of Art’ - 661.2M

  2. Asake - ‘Mr Money With The Vibe’ - 634.4M

  3. ⁠Omah Lay - ‘Boy Alone’ - 512.6M

  4. Burna Boy - ‘Love, Damini’ - 436.8M

  5. Davido - ‘Timeless’ - 428.5M

  6. Asake - ‘Lungu Boy’ - 387.4M

  7. ODUMODUBLVCK - ‘EZIOKWU’ - 346.6M

  8. Seyi Vibez - ‘Billion Dollar Baby’ - 331.1M

  9. Burna Boy - ‘I TOLD THEM’ - 308M

  10. Wizkid - ‘Morayo’ - 301.4M

  11. Young Jonn - ‘Jiggy Forever’ - 271.6M

  12. Kizz Daniel - ‘Maverick’ - 266.4M

  13. Wizkid - Made In Lagos’ - 264.1M

  14. BNXN - ‘Sincerely, Benson’ - 260M

  15. Davido - ‘5ive’ - 252.7M

  16. Fireboy - ‘Playboy’ - 246.5M

  17. Seyi Vibez - ‘Thy Kingdom Come’ - 245M

  18. MohBad - ‘Blessed’ - 241.9M

  19. Burna Boy - ‘Twice As Tall’ - 235.3M

  20. Rema - ‘HEIS’ - 230.1M

Top 20 Most Streamed Albums In Nigeria Since 2020
Top 20 Most Streamed Albums In Nigeria Since 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Afrobeats
Latest Videos
Nigerian Artistes Should Be Prepared To Lose More #grammys
Entertainment
06.02.2026
Nigerian Artistes Should Be Prepared To Lose More #grammys
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
Women Only Keke Napep Launched in Kano State With Focus on Safety & Affordability
News
09.03.2026
Women Only Keke Napep Launched in Kano State With Focus on Safety & Affordability
Bandits Force Kidnapped NYSC Member to Record Video Message Proving He Is Alive
News
09.03.2026
Bandits Force Kidnapped NYSC Member to Record Video Message Proving He Is Alive
Building an Ecosystem Where Women Lead: Inside Filmhouse Group’s Culture of Leadership and Mentorship
Lifestyle
09.03.2026
Building an Ecosystem Where Women Lead: Inside Filmhouse Group’s Culture of Leadership and Mentorship
Pastor David Ibiyeomie Says He Reversed Supreme Court Judgement to Help Wike Become Governor
News
09.03.2026
Pastor David Ibiyeomie Says He Reversed Supreme Court Judgement to Help Wike Become Governor
NIDCOM Demands the Immediate Release of 42 Nigerians Arrested in Mozambique Over Baseless Allegations
News
09.03.2026
NIDCOM Demands the Immediate Release of 42 Nigerians Arrested in Mozambique Over Baseless Allegations
NDLEA Cracks Down: Ex-Lagos Councillor, Others Nabbed with Massive Drug Hauls Across Nigeria
News
09.03.2026
NDLEA Cracks Down: Ex-Lagos Councillor, Others Nabbed with Massive Drug Hauls Across Nigeria