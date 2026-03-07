Asake Dominates the List of Most Streamed Albums of All Time in Nigeria

Asake Has The Most Streamed Albums of All Time In Nigeria

Asake leads the list of the most-streamed albums of all time in Nigeria since 2020.

According to data provided by Nigeria's foremost music chart publication, TurnTable Charts, Asake's debut and sophomore albums lead the list of the most-streamed albums in the country since 2020, when digital music consumption became popular.

Topping the list with a whopping 661.2M streams is Asake's sophomore album 'Work of Art,' released in 2023. The album, which enjoyed commercial and critical acclaim, continues to appear on upper section of streaming charts.

His debut album 'Mr Money With The Vibe' ranks second on the list of most-streamed albums since 2020 with 634M streams. His third album, 'Lungu Boy,' ranks sixth on the list with 387M streams.

This sheer dominance is a marker of Asake's success as an era-defining star whose music shifted Afrobeats' soundscape and the industry's commercial balance in his favour.

His domination of the list is easily reconcilable with Spotify Nigeria's recent data, which named him the most-streamed artist of all time since the streaming platform launched in Nigeria in 2021.

Since breaking into the mainstream with his hit EP 'Ololade Asake' in January 2022, Asake's vibrant blend of energetic rap flows and smooth fuji-inflected melodies, combined with his formidable partnership with producer Magicsticks' dynamic use of log drums, delivered hit singles that rocketed him to super stardom.

With three albums in the top 10, Asake is surely the king of the streaming era and one of the most defining stars in the contemporary history of Nigerian pop music.

Burna Boy

While Asake dominated the list with three entries in the top 6, Burna Boy also logged three entries, with two in the top 10. His hit-filled 2022 album 'Love, Damini' ranked at NO. 4 with an impressive 436.8M streams, while his 2023 album 'I Told Them' ranks at NO. 9 with 308M streams. He secures his third entry with his 2020 Grammy-winning album ‘Twice As Tall’, which ranks at NO. 19 with 235.3M streams

Davido | Credit: Instagram

Other artists with multiple entries on the list include Davido, whose fourth album 'Timeless' ranks fifth with 428M streams, while his fifth album '5IVE' is NO. 15 on the list despite being released in 2025.

Wizkid | Credit: Getty

Wizkid also logs two entries with his sixth album ‘Morayo’ ranked at NO. 10 with 301.4M streams, while his 2020 album 'Made In Lagos' is NO. 13 on the list with 264.1M.

Seyi Vibez

Seyi Vibez also has two albums on the list, with his debut LP ‘Billion Dollar Baby’ ranked NO. 8 with 331.1M streams, while his 2023 album ‘Thy Kingdom Come’ is 17th on the list with 245M streams.

Top 20 Most Streamed Albums In Nigeria Since 2020

Asake - ‘Work Of Art’ - 661.2M Asake - ‘Mr Money With The Vibe’ - 634.4M ⁠Omah Lay - ‘Boy Alone’ - 512.6M Burna Boy - ‘Love, Damini’ - 436.8M Davido - ‘Timeless’ - 428.5M Asake - ‘Lungu Boy’ - 387.4M ODUMODUBLVCK - ‘EZIOKWU’ - 346.6M Seyi Vibez - ‘Billion Dollar Baby’ - 331.1M Burna Boy - ‘I TOLD THEM’ - 308M Wizkid - ‘Morayo’ - 301.4M Young Jonn - ‘Jiggy Forever’ - 271.6M Kizz Daniel - ‘Maverick’ - 266.4M Wizkid - ‘ Made In Lagos’ - 264.1M BNXN - ‘Sincerely, Benson’ - 260M Davido - ‘5ive’ - 252.7M Fireboy - ‘Playboy’ - 246.5M Seyi Vibez - ‘Thy Kingdom Come’ - 245M ⁠MohBad - ‘Blessed’ - 241.9M Burna Boy - ‘Twice As Tall’ - 235.3M Rema - ‘HEIS’ - 230.1M

