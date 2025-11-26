Daniel Craig 'Knives Out' Saga: The Third part is already getting critical acclaim

#FeaturedPost

The Benoit Blanc train keeps rolling, and critics are boarding with real enthusiasm once more. Rian Johnson’s third mystery, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, has landed with the kind of reception franchises dream about: strong aggregate scores, “best one yet” chatter, and a near-universal agreement that Josh O’Connor steals the show. Just before the film's release in cinemas, the verdict seems clear.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The acclaim isn’t just vibes

On Rotten Tomatoes, Wake Up Dead Man sits at 95% on the Tomatometer with 125 critic reviews (as of November 26, 2025). Rotten Tomatoes’ Critics Consensus credits three pillars: a worthy mystery for Blanc, a soulful fixation on faith, and a “scene-stealing Josh O’Connor performance.”

Metacritic tells the same story from another angle. A Metascore of 82 (“Universal Acclaim” label), based on 27 critic reviews, with only three of them ‘mixed’. Metacritic’s breakdown shows that 89% of those reviews are positive, which is unusual for a third chapter.

How it ranks within the trilogy (and why critics care)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rotten Tomatoes’ first review roundup (from its TIFF premiere) shows critics doing more than polite applause: many are openly ranking it alongside, or even above, Knives Out and Glass Onion, often crediting a heavier emotional punch and a more gothic mood. The same roundup also preserves the minority dissent about pacing or setting, but the overall thrust is unmistakably enthusiastic.

“Twistier, darker, more emotional”

Across the early reviews gathered by Rotten Tomatoes, the most common description is a tonal pivot: it’s a darker, more emotional, and more gothic entry than the previous productions. SlashFilm similarly frames it as the trilogy’s most serious, issue-driven chapter. Following their review, we have in our hands a film that critiques the exploitation of faith rather than faith itself.

“A soulful fixation on faith”

However, critics aren’t just applauding the twists; proper of a mystery film: they’re responding to what the mystery is about too. Rotten Tomatoes’ consensus calls out the film’s “genuinely soulful fixation on faith,” and Johnson told The Verge this installment began with his own complicated relationship to Christianity, using a church setting where “miracles are something that are in the air.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The gothic set gives the film a great scenery

The early-review roundup also spotlights praise for a darker visual approach: grays, shadowy interiors, and a more “gothic” feel than Glass Onion, way closer to a satire instead of the more serious tone than Wake Up Dead Man. SlashFilm echoes that rainy-night atmosphere of the new film, admiring the flourishes even while wishing the ensemble had more to do.

Daniel Craig ‘Knives Out’ character: quieter, sharper, better for this story

No one would be surprised if we say that Daniel Craig is a fantastic actor. His James Bond is now a thing of the past, and there is a part of the critic that puts him as the best 007.

The character, well known for being a casino games aficionado and the calm he projected during those tense situations with a winning hand, his lifestyle, and for always being in the middle of danger.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nonetheless, that doesn’t mean Craig can’t do other characters and have an amazing performance. That has been the case every time he is being characterized as Benoit Blanc. According to The Guardian, we have a more serious Blanc in front of us, with fewer of the broad, playful mannerisms from past films. It’s still entertaining; it’s just more scalpel than showboat, a choice that fits a church mystery where the clues are physical and moral. Furthermore, there have been praises about his chemistry with Josh O’Connor.

Josh O’Connor, the easy consensus MVP

Talking about O’Connor… Most writers have circled in red his performance as Father Jud Duplenticy. Rotten Tomatoes’ consensus calls him “scene-stealing”, something surprising alongside Daniel Craig. The Guardian puts him as the standout in this “deadpan delight.”

SlashFilm agrees with the praise while also revealing one common nitpick: Johnson is so focused on Jud as the emotional anchor that some of the supporting suspects feel underused compared to earlier films.

Why the craft is earning trust

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rotten Tomatoes’ roundup repeatedly highlights praise for Johnson’s script: the way it blends confession, intrigue, and theme without collapsing into a lecture. And in an interview with The Verge, Johnson explains that he doesn’t pre-map these movies as a franchise blueprint; he follows instinct, reacts to the “present moment,” and anchors each story around a protagonist with “skin in the game.”

The small pile of reservations

The Guardian suggests the movie can play less like a classic whodunit and more like a deadpan ensemble comedy that becomes increasingly bizarrely convoluted. SlashFilm mentions some predictability and returns to the idea that the suspect roster sometimes feels more like atmosphere than essential pieces of the stakes.

But those critiques land as footnotes, not verdicts, which is exactly what the aggregates reflect: overwhelmingly positive sentiment, with a smaller band of “I liked it, but…” rather than “don’t bother.”

When you can watch it

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery opened in limited theatrical release on November 26, 2025, ahead of its Netflix streaming debut on December 12, 2025.

Feature By Rachel Miller