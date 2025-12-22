The Best Comedy Films to Binge Right Now (Because We Could All Use a Laugh)

Unwind this holiday season with the best comedy films to binge. New releases and upcoming titles promise laughs, chaos, and fun for everyone.

The holidays are here, and after a year of endless responsibilities, it’s time to pause and stop being too serious for a minute. One of the easiest ways to do that?



Comedy films. Some of the movies on this list just hit screens , while others are scheduled for later this year, giving you plenty of options to binge now or plan for later.



Either way, they’re all great for kicking back, relaxing, and enjoying a few hours of pure fun.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thelma

A mix of comedy and drama, Thelma follows 93-year-old Thelma Post, who’s scammed out of $10,000 by someone pretending to be her grandson. Refusing to let it go, she enlists a widowed friend to retrieve her money.



What follows is an unexpected adventure through Los Angeles, filled with mishaps, family tension, and some truly inventive schemes. It’s a story about ageing, independence, and finding humour in the most stressful situations.

Good Fortune

Advertisement

Advertisement

Aziz Ansari makes his feature directorial debut with this supernatural comedy starring Seth Rogen, Keke Palmer, Sandra Oh, and Keanu Reeves. Gabriel, a low-ranking guardian angel, swaps the lives of a struggling aspiring documentarian and a wealthy investor to teach them a lesson about happiness.



With moments of absurdity and heartfelt laughs, Good Fortune is a reminder that wealth and success aren’t everything, and comedy sometimes comes from the most unexpected places.

The Naked Gun

The latest in the Naked Gun franchise, this over-the-top parody stars Liam Neeson as Lieutenant Frank Drebin Jr. Chaos ensues as Frank attempts to foil a billionaire’s evil plan using a gadget called the P.L.O.T.



Device. Expect slapstick fights, ridiculous disguises, and moments that push logic to the limit. If absurd, larger-than-life comedy is your thing, this one delivers in spades.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Deep Cover

Follow American stand-up comedian Kat Bryant as she and her improv students get caught in undercover police work. Improvised stings, criminal mix-ups, and unexpected deaths create a comedy of errors that’s as dark as it is hilarious.



Deep Cover blends crime and comedy seamlessly, giving audiences a fun look at how chaos can be hilarious.

Novocaine

Mild-mannered Nathan Caine, who can’t feel pain, gets caught up in a bank robbery gone wrong. Navigating robbers, traps, and bizarre obstacles, Nathan has to think fast and survive even faster.



This dark comedy mixes action and absurdity, with laugh-out-loud moments as Nathan tackles challenges in the most unexpected ways.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Freakier Friday (2025) & Freaky Friday (2003)

The Freaky Friday franchise gets a sequel with Freakier Friday, following Anna Coleman, her daughter, and her mother as they deal with body swaps decades after the original.



The films are full of chaotic family dynamics, mistaken identities, and comedic misunderstandings. You can start with the original or jump into the sequel; these movies will show you that laughter comes from learning to walk in someone else’s shoes…literally.

No Other Choice (2025)

A satirical black comedy from South Korea, this film follows Man-su, a veteran in the papermaking industry whose life unravels after corporate takeovers and low-paying jobs.



Following absurd job competitions and near-murder attempts, the movie balances tension with humour, showing that even in dire situations, life can be hilariously unfair.



The movie is already available in other regions but will be released in the US on Christmas Day. For other regions, a wider release is planned for January 2026. Read Also: The 7 Best Kim Go-eun Films and Series to Watch If You Love Great Acting

The Bad Guys 2

DreamWorks’ animated sequel continues the misadventures of a gang of reformed criminals trying to fit into society.



Packed with heists, mistaken identities, and over-the-top antics, it’s fun for kids and adults alike. The animation keeps things lively, and the characters’ banter makes for endless laughs.

One Battle After Another

A dark comedy thriller, Paul Thomas Anderson’s film follows far-left revolutionaries navigating complicated schemes while life keeps throwing absurd challenges their way.



With black comedy at its core, the movie takes political satire, action, and social commentary and turns them into a wild ride that’s both funny and unsettling.

Deli Boys

This Pakistani-American comedy series follows brothers Mir and Raj, who inherit their late father’s criminal empire. Juggling the family business while keeping secrets from their loved ones leads to endless comedic situations.



Fast-paced, clever, and often ridiculous, it’s binge-worthy for fans of family chaos and criminal hijinks.

Bad Monkey