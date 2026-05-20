Period luxury or elitism? Mercy Johnson faces backlash over ₦25,000 Girls Tag menstrual kit
SUMMARY
Mercy Johnson-Okojie and her daughter launched "Girls Tag", an all-in-one puberty starter box priced at ₦25,000 containing pads, period pants, wipes, and an educational guidebook.
Critics slammed the pricing on X (formerly Twitter), calling it elitist and out of touch since the cost represents over a third of Nigeria's ₦70,000 monthly minimum wage.
The controversy has reignited fierce conversations ahead of Menstrual Hygiene Day, highlighting the stark class divide where 40% of the population lives in poverty and 37 million females struggle to afford basic sanitary products.
Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie and her daughter, Purity, are currently at the centre of a heated social media storm.
The duo, who recently stepped out as brand ambassadors for Girls Tag—marketed as Nigeria’s first all-in-one period care kit for young girls aged nine and above—are facing severe backlash over the product's ₦25,000 price tag.
While the initiative was launched with the noble intention of breaking the silence around puberty and menstrual hygiene, many Nigerians on X (formerly Twitter) have labelled the pricing as "out of touch" and a glaring display of elitism.
With 40% of Nigerians living in poverty during a tough economic crisis, many say the ₦25,000 price tag is a luxury few can afford.
This is particularly concerning because about 37 million women and girls can't afford basic sanitary pads. Many are forced to use rags or stay home from school instead.
Inside the ₦25,000 Girls Tag box: What does it contain?
iBlend Services, the company promoting the Girls Tag kit, claims the box is more than just pads; it’s a complete 'care system' designed to help young girls transition into womanhood with dignity.
The items in the premium box are:
Premium Sanitary Pads: Included in multiple sizes to accommodate different flows.
Overnight Period Pants: High-absorbency wearable gear designed to prevent nighttime leaks.
Panty Liners: For lighter days or daily freshness.
Plant-Based Wipes: For gentle, on-the-go hygiene.
A Discreet Sanitary Purse: A stylish little carrying pouch for girls to pack their supplies safely for school.
Disposable Sanitary Bags: For clean, hygienic, and private disposal of used products.
A Copy of "Youberty": An educational puberty guidebook authored by Mercy Johnson-Okojie herself, specifically written for children aged 10–13 to demystify the physical and emotional changes of adolescence.
"Affordable to whom, exactly?" – Netizens react
Even with the comprehensive list of items, the ₦25,000 price has caused widespread outrage on Nigerian social media.
With Nigeria's minimum wage sitting at ₦70,000, many feel that pricing a menstrual kit at over a third of a worker's monthly salary is tone-deaf.
On X, a user named Philemon Isa (@IamSocialMallam) expressed his frustration:
"The classism in Nigeria is quite frankly insane. A celebrity comes out to sell sanitary pads for ₦25k in a country with one of the highest levels of period poverty, where the minimum wage is ₦70k, and people are seriously calling it “affordable.” Affordable to whom exactly? While we are here advocating for period health... someone is launching a sanitary pad worth 25,000 naira."
The classism in Nigeria is quite frankly insane.— Philemon Isa (@IamSocialMallam) May 20, 2026
A celebrity comes out to sell sanitary pads for ₦25k in a country with one of the highest levels of period poverty, where the minimum wage is ₦70k, and people are seriously calling it “affordable.”
Affordable to who exactly?…
Another commentator, Rebekah (@enobong), directed her disappointment straight at the actress:
"Dear @realmercyj, Nigeria is a poor country. Elitism should never extend to the basic rights and dignity of girls and women. Sanitary pads are not luxury items. How many Nigerians can realistically afford ₦25k monthly for a basic necessity?"
Dear @realmercyj, Nigeria is a poor country. Elitism should never extend to the basic rights and dignity of girls and women. Sanitary pads are not luxury items. How many Nigerians can realistically afford ₦25k monthly for a basic necessity? What is wrong with us Nigerians? https://t.co/7kn2XQ83vK— Rebekah (@enobong) May 20, 2026
Is this what they are dragging her for? 20k is fair for all these na. Pads aren't cheap .. else they want her to dash them for free— ☨RǓƎDƐЯΛ 🖊️ (@lyt3rz) May 20, 2026
Another user succinctly summed up the capitalist defence with a popular Nigerian internet phrase: "You are not the target audience."
The bigger picture: Menstrual Hygiene Day approaches
The timing of this controversy is important as Menstrual Hygiene Day approaches on May 28th.
The debate unintentionally brought up a major issue: the commercialisation of essential healthcare.
While the Girls Tag kit offers a premium experience for wealthy families to ease their daughters into puberty, it clearly shows the widening class divide in Nigeria.
For the millions of average Nigerian households struggling to afford food, the ₦25,000 kit is an impossible luxury, spotlighting the harsh reality of period poverty.
CONTINUE READING: 10 most expensive and cheapest countries for women on their period