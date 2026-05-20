Period luxury or elitism? Mercy Johnson faces backlash over ₦25,000 Girls Tag menstrual kit

Nollywood star Mercy Johnson-Okojie alongside her daughter, Purity, at the official launch of the controversial Girls Tag puberty care kit.

Nollywood star Mercy Johnson-Okojie alongside her daughter, Purity, at the official launch of the controversial Girls Tag puberty care kit.

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie has sparked outrage on social media over her ₦25,000 "Girls Tag" menstrual hygiene kit. Critics label the premium price tag "tone-deaf" and elitist, pointing out Nigeria's severe economic crisis, ₦70,000 minimum wage, and the stark reality of period poverty affecting 37 million citizens.

SUMMARY

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mercy Johnson-Okojie and her daughter launched "Girls Tag", an all-in-one puberty starter box priced at ₦25,000 containing pads, period pants, wipes, and an educational guidebook.

Critics slammed the pricing on X (formerly Twitter), calling it elitist and out of touch since the cost represents over a third of Nigeria's ₦70,000 monthly minimum wage.

The controversy has reignited fierce conversations ahead of Menstrual Hygiene Day, highlighting the stark class divide where 40% of the population lives in poverty and 37 million females struggle to afford basic sanitary products.

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie and her daughter, Purity, are currently at the centre of a heated social media storm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The duo, who recently stepped out as brand ambassadors for Girls Tag—marketed as Nigeria’s first all-in-one period care kit for young girls aged nine and above—are facing severe backlash over the product's ₦25,000 price tag.

While the initiative was launched with the noble intention of breaking the silence around puberty and menstrual hygiene, many Nigerians on X (formerly Twitter) have labelled the pricing as "out of touch" and a glaring display of elitism.

With 40% of Nigerians living in poverty during a tough economic crisis, many say the ₦25,000 price tag is a luxury few can afford.

This is particularly concerning because about 37 million women and girls can't afford basic sanitary pads. Many are forced to use rags or stay home from school instead.

Inside the ₦25,000 Girls Tag box: What does it contain?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Inside the ₦25,000 Girls Tag box, which includes custom sanitary pads and the educational puberty guide, "Youberty".

iBlend Services, the company promoting the Girls Tag kit, claims the box is more than just pads; it’s a complete 'care system' designed to help young girls transition into womanhood with dignity.

The items in the premium box are:

Premium Sanitary Pads: Included in multiple sizes to accommodate different flows.

Overnight Period Pants: High-absorbency wearable gear designed to prevent nighttime leaks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Panty Liners: For lighter days or daily freshness.

Plant-Based Wipes: For gentle, on-the-go hygiene.

A Discreet Sanitary Purse: A stylish little carrying pouch for girls to pack their supplies safely for school.

Disposable Sanitary Bags: For clean, hygienic, and private disposal of used products.

A Copy of "Youberty": An educational puberty guidebook authored by Mercy Johnson-Okojie herself, specifically written for children aged 10–13 to demystify the physical and emotional changes of adolescence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Affordable to whom, exactly?" – Netizens react

With over 40% of Nigerians living below the poverty line, critics argue that a ₦25,000 period kit is out of reach for average families.

Even with the comprehensive list of items, the ₦25,000 price has caused widespread outrage on Nigerian social media.

With Nigeria's minimum wage sitting at ₦70,000, many feel that pricing a menstrual kit at over a third of a worker's monthly salary is tone-deaf.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On X, a user named Philemon Isa (@IamSocialMallam) expressed his frustration:

"The classism in Nigeria is quite frankly insane. A celebrity comes out to sell sanitary pads for ₦25k in a country with one of the highest levels of period poverty, where the minimum wage is ₦70k, and people are seriously calling it “affordable.” Affordable to whom exactly? While we are here advocating for period health... someone is launching a sanitary pad worth 25,000 naira."

The classism in Nigeria is quite frankly insane.

A celebrity comes out to sell sanitary pads for ₦25k in a country with one of the highest levels of period poverty, where the minimum wage is ₦70k, and people are seriously calling it “affordable.”



Affordable to who exactly?… — Philemon Isa (@IamSocialMallam) May 20, 2026

Another commentator, Rebekah (@enobong), directed her disappointment straight at the actress:

"Dear @realmercyj, Nigeria is a poor country. Elitism should never extend to the basic rights and dignity of girls and women. Sanitary pads are not luxury items. How many Nigerians can realistically afford ₦25k monthly for a basic necessity?"

Advertisement

Advertisement