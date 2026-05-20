Teddy A says he treasures his wedding ring amid months of marriage crisis rumours with Bam Bam

In a brief moment during a recent interview, rapper and actor Teddy A named his wedding ring among the things he values most, a statement that carries some weight given the months of speculation surrounding his marriage to actress Bam Bam.

Teddy A described his wedding ring as one of his most treasured possessions during a recent interview.

Fans have linked the comment to ongoing rumours about trouble in his marriage to Bam Bam.

Speculation intensified earlier this year after the couple unfollowed each other and made separate public appearances online.

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Appearing on Pop and Prime for a segment on ten things he treasures, Teddy A ran through a list that included his car, his jewellery, and his personal space. But it was his mention of his wedding ring that drew the most attention.

"My ring, my wedding ring, it symbolises my status, being married, it's important to me, I treasure it a lot," he said, adding that three tattoos bearing his children's names, Jaiden, Zendaya, and Maya, serve as daily reminders of his responsibilities.

The clip has circulated online, with many reading it as a deliberate signal of commitment at a time when the state of his marriage has been the subject of sustained public debate.

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That debate has been building since December 2025, when both Teddy A and Bam Bam shared separate Christmas photoshoots, prompting online discussions about trouble in paradise.

Teddy A and Bam Bam separate Christmas posts

Things escalated in February 2026 when fans noticed the couple had unfollowed each other on Instagram, reigniting rumours that their over five-year marriage may be facing difficulties.

The speculation intensified further when Teddy A shared a curated list of the most important women in his life on International Women's Day, noticeably leaving Bam Bam out, and the couple celebrated their daughter's birthday in separate posts.

Teddy A and Bam Bam have been married for over five years.

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Bam Bam was also spotted without her wedding ring around the same period, a move many interpreted as a silent confirmation of the ongoing rumours. Then in April, she updated her Instagram bio to reflect her maiden name, Bambam Olawunmi, dropping her husband's surname Adenibuyan, a move that reignited the conversation all over again.

Part of the original fuel for the rumours came from Bam Bam's on-screen chemistry with actor Uzor Arukwe in the film Love in Every Word. The film's intimate scenes were convincing enough to drive its commercial success, but they also sparked speculation that quickly spiralled beyond the screen.

Bam Bam’s film role with Uzor Arukwe sparked online conversation earlier this year.

Arukwe addressed this directly in March 2026, stating that he had sought Bam Bam's consent before any physical scenes and that the two had never met before the project. Neither Teddy A nor Bam Bam commented on that particular angle at the time.

Through all of it, neither party has made a direct statement confirming or denying a separation. What the Pop and Prime clip offers is the closest thing to a public position Teddy A has taken.

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