NDLEA busts Nigerian-Mexican drug cartel operating in Ogun forest, recovers drugs worth ₦480 billion

NDLEA says this is the biggest drug lab ever uncovered in Nigeria.

NDLEA announces the bust of a Nigerian-Mexican drug cartel-run lab situated in the forest of Ogun state

The NDLEA in a post on its official X account, announced the uncovering of a Mexican drug syndicate located in the forest of Ogun state, Nigeria, where members of the cartel ran a lab where drugs like crystal meth are being manufactured in large quantities.

The post shared on May 20, 2026, listed Mexican nationals Martinez Felix Nemecto and Jesus Lopez Valles as two Crystal Meth experts behind the lab. A Nigerian, Innocent Anochili, was named as the baron while two other Nigerians, Omonuhwa Kingsley Orike and Emeka Nwobum, were named as associates.

According to the NDLEA, a large cache of meth valued at ₦480 billion was recovered in the burst executed by the Agency's elite Special Operations Unit (SOU). The Agency described the lab as the biggest ever discovered in Nigeria.

"After months of painstaking, credible intelligence, our operatives on Saturday, 16th May 2026, launched a well-coordinated, simultaneous strike in both Ogun and Lagos States.

The primary target was a remote farm located at Abidagba forest, in Ijebu East Local Government Area of Ogun State. This farm was being used as a massive, highly dangerous clandestine methamphetamine laboratory by the Anochili Innocent Drug Trafficking Organisation (DTO).

Simultaneously, another tactical team closed in on the mastermind's luxury fortress at No. 8 Tafawa Balewa Street, Golf Estate, Lakowe, Lekki area of Lagos State—the residence of the drug baron, Anochili Innocent.

At the farm in the Ijebu forest, our operatives overran the clandestine laboratory in Ogun State, securing the perimeter and catching the syndicates completely off-guard. At this laboratory, we apprehended seven (7) key members of the cartel processing illicit substances.

Most notably, the operation confirms our intelligence regarding the importation of foreign technical expertise by local cartels. Among those arrested are three (3) Mexican nationals brought into the country specifically to cook this deadly substance, alongside four (4) Nigerian collaborators."