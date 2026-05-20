Who is Michael Ndika? Niniola’s husband and long-term manager who touched lives and impacted the entertainment industry

Michael Ndika, whose death was announced on Wednesday, was a Nigerian music executive and entrepreneur best known as the founder of NaijaReview and the long-term manager of Afro-house singer Niniola Apata, who was also his wife.

Michael Ndika was a music executive, entrepreneur and the founder of NaijaReview.

He managed singer Niniola for years and was married to her for 13 years.

Ndika helped build an early platform for Afro-house and African music promotion in Nigeria.

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Fondly known as Big Mike, he was a Nigerian music executive whose work sat firmly behind the scenes. He was married to Niniola and had been with her for thirteen years.

His entry into the music industry came after an earlier career in technology. Ndika had worked as a Systems Engineer and later as Head of IT at Associated Haulages, building a professional background rooted in structure and process, qualities that would later define his approach to artist management.

Michael Ndika with Artist, Niniola, for Adopt-a-Child's Education NGO

He founded NaijaReview in February 2011, establishing it initially as a music blog before growing it into a broader multimedia platform. At the time of its founding, the global spotlight on Nigerian music was still years away.

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NaijaReview occupied an early space in the ecosystem, focusing specifically on Afro-house and contemporary African music at a period when dedicated platforms for that sound were scarce. The platform covered promotion, distribution, and artist development, and became a recognised name within Nigerian entertainment circles during a formative period for the industry.

NaijaReview was founded by Michael Ndika in 2011

Beyond NaijaReview, Ndika co-owned an NGO known as Adopt-a-Child's Education, reflecting a broader engagement with social causes outside the music industry.

His connection to Niniola began in 2013 and started, by most accounts, as a business negotiation. Niniola had been trying to reach producer Sarz following her time on Project Fame West Africa, and it was Ndika, then managing Sarz, who took her call.

Niniola on Project Fame West Africa

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She later described him as having been unyielding on pricing, a quality she said was precisely what led her to bring him on as her own manager. He took on that role around the release of her debut single ‘Ibadi’ in March 2014, and their professional partnership gradually became a personal one.

The marriage was kept entirely private. No public announcement was ever made, and Niniola actively denied being married as recently as October 2025 during a radio interview, a disclosure that now carries added weight given what the week has brought.

Niniola and Michael Ndika were together for 13 years

Media and Public Relations Executive Fola Folayan described Ndika as one of the key figures who helped define the early days of music promotion, digital entertainment media, and artist development in Nigeria. Several other industry executives have hailed his invaluable contribution to the Nigerian entertainment and media ecosystem.

Michael was not just Niniola's manager/husband.



He was a legend. An OG. One of the people who was in the game before many even knew there was a game.



Michael created @naijareview. This was back when music blogging was still a thing, before “Afrobeats to the world,” before the… — FOLA FOLAYAN (@TheFavoredWoman) May 20, 2026

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The circumstances of Ndika's death have not been disclosed. Details on his age at the time of death have also not been made known. Beyond NaijaReview, detailed public records of his work remain limited, a reflection of how deliberately he kept himself away from the spotlight he helped others occupy.