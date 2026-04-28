Examining the decades-long tenures of Africa's most enduring presidents and monarchs and their impact on 21st-century governance

Examining the decades-long tenures of Africa's most enduring presidents and monarchs and their impact on 21st-century governance

Meet the longest-reigning African leaders: the men who have held power for decades

A look at Africa’s longest-serving leaders, from Teodoro Obiang to Paul Biya, examining decades-long rule, constitutional changes, and ongoing debates about democracy and governance.

Several African leaders, including Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo and Paul Biya, have remained in power for over 40 years.

Many extended their rule through constitutional amendments, disputed elections, or political dominance.

Critics often raise concerns about electoral transparency, human rights, and limited opposition.

Long-serving monarchs like Mswati III and Mohammed VI also highlight different forms of prolonged leadership across the continent.

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Across Africa, several leaders have remained in power for decades, some through elections, others through constitutional changes, and in a few cases, through force. While each country’s story is different, the pattern is similar: extended rule, contested elections, and ongoing debates about democracy and governance.

Here’s a closer look at some of the continent’s longest-reigning presidents and monarchs.

Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo - Equatorial Guinea (since 1979)

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Now in power for over four decades, Obiang is the world's longest-serving president. He came to power through a coup in 1979 and later introduced civilian rule in 1982.

However, critics say the system remains far from democratic. With the ruling party dominating politics and the president empowered to rule by decree, opposition voices are limited. Despite the country’s oil wealth, a large part of the population continues to live in poverty, raising concerns about inequality and governance.

Paul Biya - Cameroon (since 1982)

At over 90 years old, Biya is the world’s oldest serving head of state. He assumed office after the resignation of his predecessor and has remained in power ever since.

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Elections are held regularly, but opposition groups have long alleged electoral fraud and repression. In 2008, term limits were scrapped, allowing him to continue contesting elections, something many expect him to do again.

Denis Sassou-Nguesso - Republic of the Congo (1979–1992; 1997–present)

Sassou-Nguesso’s time in power has been interrupted, but only briefly. After losing an election in the 1990s, disputes over the results led to civil conflict. He eventually returned to power in 1997.

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Since then, constitutional changes, including the removal of term limits, have helped him stay in office. Critics often point to limited transparency in elections and restricted international oversight.

Yoweri Museveni - Uganda (since 1986)

Museveni took power after a guerrilla war and has ruled Uganda ever since. Elections have been held since 1996, but concerns about fairness persist.

Ahead of the 2006 elections, constitutional changes allowed him to extend his rule beyond previous limits. In recent years, opposition figures, like Bobi Wine, have challenged election results, alleging intimidation and harassment.

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Isaias Afwerki - Eritrea (since 1993)

Since Eritrea gained independence, Afwerki has remained in charge. The country has never held national elections, and a fully functioning constitution has yet to be implemented.

Eritrea is often described as highly restrictive, with only one legal political party. This has led to its reputation as one of the most tightly controlled states in the world.

Ismail Omar Guelleh - Djibouti (since 1999)

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Guelleh has ruled Djibouti for over two decades. In 2010, constitutional changes allowed him to seek additional terms.

Opposition groups frequently boycott elections, alleging irregularities. Some candidates who have contested against him claim the process lacks transparency.

Paul Kagame - Rwanda (since 2000)

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Kagame remains one of the most debated leaders on the continent. Supporters credit him with stabilising Rwanda after the 1994 genocide and driving economic growth.

Critics, however, point to restrictions on press freedom and political opposition. Constitutional reforms in 2015 enabled him to extend his stay in office beyond earlier limits.

Faure Gnassingbé - Togo (since 2005)

Gnassingbé took power following the death of his father, who ruled Togo for nearly four decades. His rise was widely described as a constitutional manoeuvre.

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Since then, changes to the political system have strengthened his position. With his party dominating parliament, critics argue that meaningful opposition remains weak.

READ ALSO: 5 African Countries With Surprisingly Stronger Currency Than the Naira

Royal leaders with long reigns

Not all long-serving African leaders are presidents. Some monarchs have also held power for decades.

Mswati III - Eswatini (since 1986)

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As an absolute monarch, Mswati III holds extensive power over all branches of government. His rule has drawn criticism for inequality, especially given reports of widespread poverty among citizens.

Eritrea has been dubbed “Africa’s North Korea.”

Letsie III - Lesotho (since 1997)

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Unlike Eswatini, Lesotho operates a constitutional monarchy. Letsie III plays a largely ceremonial role, with executive power resting in elected officials.

Mohammed VI - Morocco (since 1999)

Mohammed VI introduced reforms in 2011 aimed at redistributing some political power. While these changes strengthened parliament and the prime minister’s role, the king still retains significant influence, especially in appointing key officials.

From Central Africa to East Africa and beyond, long-term leadership continues to shape political systems across the continent. For some, it has brought stability; for others, it raises questions about democracy, accountability, and the future of governance.