Paul Biya appoints his son Franck Emmanuel Biya as vice president and head of the armed forces, raising concerns over succession and power consolidation in Cameroon.

Cameroon's President, Paul Biya, has appointed his son, Franck Emmanuel Biya, to the key role of Vice President of the Republic and Head of the Armed Forces. This move strengthens the President's grip on the nation's political and military systems, especially during a period of significant unrest.

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The appointment was officially announced on April 4, 2026, through a decree that also designates Franck Biya as Minister Delegate at the Ministry of Defence. This places him right at the heart of Cameroon's security structure.

President Paul Biya sworn in for an eighth term on November 6, 2025

The document states: “Mr Franck Emmanuel Biya is appointed Vice President of the Republic of Cameroon.”

It further adds: “Mr Franck Emmanuel Biya is appointed Head of the Armed Forces.”

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Expanding his role, the decree notes: “The Vice President of the Republic, Mr Franck Emmanuel Biya, is also appointed Minister Delegate at the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Cameroon.”

Citing constitutional provisions and defence laws, the presidency said the appointments were made in line with “service requirements,” adding that the decree “shall be registered, published according to the procedure of urgency, and inserted in the Official Gazette.”

This move happened a few months after President Biya, who's 92 years old, officially started his eighth term – a term no one had ever held before. This all came about after an election that was pretty controversial, sparking protests all over the country and drawing attention from the international community.E

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In that election, Biya got about 54% of the votes, beating out the main opposition candidate, Issa Tchiroma Bakary, who received around 35%. But Tchiroma Bakary doesn't accept the results; he insists he actually won and says the government cheated, although the government firmly denies those accusations.RE

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Franck Emmanuel Biya, son of President Paul Biya and newly appointed Vice President and Head of the Armed Forces

Despite the controversy, Biya described the election as “satisfactory” and commended the electoral body for its conduct, while congratulating security forces for containing the demonstrations without addressing allegations of excessive force.

The Constitutional Council dismissed multiple petitions challenging the results, citing insufficient evidence or lack of jurisdiction.

Biya, who took over as Cameroon's leader in 1982 following the previous president, Ahmadou Ahidjo, is now finding himself under fresh fire from critics. They're accusing him of trying to tighten his hold on power, using both political maneuvering and military strength.

Making his son the vice president and head of the armed forces is likely to raise further worries about who will take over leadership and how democratic the country really is, especially as demands for change keep growing louder.

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A report from the Robert Lansing Institute for 2025 suggested that if Biya's government aims to keep power within the family by having his son succeed him, Cameroon might end up with a simple handoff from father to son instead of any real political change. The report added that this scenario would probably require some behind-the-scenes adjustments to the constitution or rulings from the loyal Constitutional Council to clear Franck Biya's path to power.

The report also pointed out that many Cameroonians are uneasy about the possibility of a "president-for-life" situation evolving into a family dynasty. As one advocate for social justice observed, "Biya’s strategy is all about keeping everyone uncertain." The lack of openness, however, leaves the country feeling "unsure about what lies ahead," and a secretive handover from father to son could stir up divisions within the country or widespread public anger.