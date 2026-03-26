Dettol Cool launches #OwnTheSweat2.0, inspiring Nigerians to embrace active living

Dettol, one of Nigeria’s leading hygiene brands, has launched the second edition of its #OwnTheSweat campaign through its product, Dettol Cool Soap, encouraging Nigerians to embrace active living while staying protected against germs and body odour.

With #OwnTheSweat2.0, Dettol Cool will host pop-ups in gyms across major Nigerian cities: Lagos, Abuja, Kano, and Port Harcourt over the next two months, along with school activations designed to promote freshness, confidence, and good hygiene habits among active Nigerians.

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Considering over 80% of Nigerians commute daily , and average temperatures range from 25°C to 35°C, Nigerians are no strangers to sweating. Dettol Cool soap is designed to help Nigerians stay fresh and confident, no matter the heat.

Dettol Cool launches #OwnTheSweat2.0

Dettol Cool offers 99% germ protection, a cooling sensation that lowers skin temperature by up to 5°C, and long-lasting defence against body odour, making it an ideal hygiene companion for individuals constantly on the move.

Dettol is inspiring Nigerians to embrace active living

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Through the gym pop-ups, Dettol Cool will partner with select fitness centres to host immersive games and fitness challenges that test participants’ endurance, agility, and confidence while reinforcing the brand’s role in supporting active lifestyles and Nigeria’s growing fitness culture.

Dettol is inspiring Nigerians to embrace active living

The campaign will also extend to schools through the Cool School Pop-up, introducing a new generation of Nigerians to the benefits of freshness, protection, and confidence while encouraging healthy hygiene habits among students.

Dettol Cool launches #OwnTheSweat2.0

Speaking of the second iteration of this campaign, Marketing Director, Reckitt West Africa, Boma Harrison said, “The success of the previous edition of Dettol Cool #OwnTheSweat showed us that Nigerians with active lifestyles are ready to embrace Dettol’s cooling confidence that prioritises hygiene. With #OwnTheSweat2.0, we are expanding the experience to reach even more people through gyms and schools, creating opportunities for Nigerians to celebrate movement, push their limits, and stay confident knowing they are protected by Dettol Cool.”

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Dettol Cool launches #OwnTheSweat2.0

Using #OwnTheSweat2.0, Dettol Cool will continue to reinforce its commitment to offering 99% protection against germs and cooling confidence for Nigerians living active, on-the-go lives.

For updates on the #OwnTheSweat2.0 campaign, follow @dettolnigeria on Instagram.