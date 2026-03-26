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Israeli airstrike kills Iranian navy commander behind Strait of Hormuz blockade

Rukayat Badmus
Rukayat Badmus 14:16 - 26 March 2026
Israeli forces killed IRGC Navy Commander Alireza Tangsiri in a Bandar Abbas airstrike to end the Strait of Hormuz blockade and restore global oil flow.
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In a major escalation of the month-long conflict between Israel and Iran, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed Thursday that Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy, was killed in a precision airstrike. The operation, which took place at approximately 3:00 a.m. local time, targeted a high-level military compound in the strategic port city of Bandar Abbas.

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Tangsiri, a hardline figure who had commanded the IRGC’s naval forces since 2018, was widely regarded as the primary architect of Iran’s recent efforts to blockade the Strait of Hormuz. His death marks the most significant blow to the Iranian military hierarchy since the start of "Operation Roaring Lion" on February 28. Israeli intelligence officials stated that Tangsiri was meeting with senior officers to coordinate further mining operations in the Strait when the strike occurred.

"Today, the man responsible for strangling global trade and threatening international waters has been eliminated," Minister Katz said in a televised address. "Israel will not allow the Strait of Hormuz to become a hostage to Iranian aggression."

The Strait of Hormuz is the world’s most important oil transit point, and its recent closure has sent shockwaves through the global economy, causing gas prices to spike worldwide. Tangsiri had frequently boasted of Iran’s ability to "close the faucet" of global energy, and his leadership was defined by a shift toward "asymmetric" naval warfare, using fast-attack boats and sea mines to challenge larger Western vessels.

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While the IRGC has yet to issue a formal confirmation of his death, state-affiliated media in Tehran initially dismissed the reports as "Zionist propaganda." However, local reports from Bandar Abbas describe massive explosions and a heavy security cordon around the naval headquarters.

The timing of the strike is critical. It comes as President Donald Trump urges Tehran to accept a U.S.-backed 15-point ceasefire proposal. With the Iranian leadership reportedly fractured following several weeks of intense bombardment, the loss of Tangsiri removes a key military strategist at a moment when the regime is under unprecedented pressure.

RELATED: Iran bombs Kuwaits international airport as it continues strikes in the Middle East

As the region braces for a potential retaliatory response, international maritime monitors remain on high alert. The death of Tangsiri represents not just a tactical victory for Israel, but a pivotal moment that could either force Iran to the negotiating table or ignite a final, desperate surge in the naval shadow war.

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