Mark Andre Tomas Navarrete stands in court as he receives two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole for murdering his parents in Elk Grove, California

Mark Andre Tomas Navarrete stands in court as he receives two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole for murdering his parents in Elk Grove, California

Man killed his parents for inheritance, then took his own children to 'discover' their bodies

Mark Andre Tomas Navarrete, 46, received two consecutive life sentences without parole for the June 2024 murders of his parents in Elk Grove, California. Prosecutors revealed he killed them for financial gain, carefully planning the attack to secure his inheritance.

Mark Andre Tomas Navarrete, 46, was sentenced to two life terms without parole for murdering his parents in California.

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Prosecutors said he killed them because he expected to inherit half of their estate and had been struggling with financial problems.

Investigators said he carefully planned the murders, avoided security cameras, then later texted his dead parents and took his children to the house to "discover" the bodies.

Police found crucial evidence, including his DNA under his mother's fingernails and the kick scooter allegedly used during the crime, helping secure his conviction.

A California man who prosecutors said murdered his own parents because of inheritance money has been sentenced to spend the rest of his life behind bars without the possibility of parole.

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Mark Andre Tomas Navarrete, 46, was on Friday, November 13, sentenced to two consecutive life terms after he was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder over the deaths of his parents, Augusto Tacsuan Navarrete, 73, and Marjorie Jane Tomas Navarrete, 70.

The killings happened in June 2024 at the couple's home in Elk Grove, California.

According to the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office, a jury also concluded that Navarrete committed the murders for financial gain, with prosecutors saying he was in line to inherit half of his parents' estate.

Investigators said Navarrete carefully planned the attack before carrying it out.

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Court documents revealed that he drove into his parents' neighbourhood and parked several streets away to avoid drawing attention. He allegedly wore a mask and gloves before riding a kick scooter to the house. Prosecutors said he entered through the side gate instead of the front entrance to avoid being captured by the home's Ring doorbell camera.

He reportedly met his parents at the backyard entrance before leading them into the garage.

"After getting his parents into the garage, Navarrete struck both his mother and father on the head with an object and strangled them to death while facing them," prosecutors said.

Authorities said he later escaped in his parents' car, abandoned it near where he had originally parked his own vehicle, and then rode the scooter back before driving away.

In what prosecutors described as an attempt to cover his tracks, Navarrete allegedly sent text messages to his already deceased parents asking whether they wanted to come over for dinner.

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The case took another disturbing turn when his sister became worried after repeatedly failing to reach their parents. Prosecutors said Navarrete then took his own children to the elderly couple's home, where he supposedly "discovered" their bodies.

Detectives investigating the murders later recovered the kick scooter from Navarrete's garage. They also found his DNA underneath his mother's fingernails, which became a major piece of evidence during the trial.

Further investigations uncovered what prosecutors described as years of financial deception.

According to investigators, Navarrete had been "scamming his friends and family with fake investments and promising to repay them at exorbitant interest rates."

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Authorities also discovered that his parents had previously settled some of his debts owed to relatives.

"Detectives determined that Navarrete's parents paid back other family members for debts owed by Navarrete, and that Navarrete began to resent them," prosecutors said.

The jury ultimately agreed that financial gain was the motive behind the killings, leading to the enhanced conviction that resulted in two life sentences without the possibility of parole.