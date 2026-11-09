Actor, comedian, and Katy Perry’s ex-husband Russell Brand sentenced to over 10 years in prison

British actor and comedian Russell Brand has been sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison after being found guilty of rape and three counts of sexual assault against four women.

The comedian's legal troubles have ended in a lengthy prison sentence.

Four women shared disturbing accounts of their experiences in court.

Police have confirmed that further allegations are still being investigated.

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51-year-old British actor and comedian Russell Brand has been sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison following his conviction for rape and sexual assault involving four women.

He was sentenced on Monday, November 9, 2026, at Southwark Crown Court in London, four days after a jury found him guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault.

These offences took place between 2004 and 2009, when Brand was enjoying considerable success as a comedian, actor and television and radio presenter.

During sentencing, Judge Joel Bennathan said to Brand, “You were clever – and in many people’s eyes, funny and charismatic. You had also become a sexual predator.”

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He also said Brand had shown “a casual and arrogant disregard for a woman's right to say no to you”, adding that women retained the right to refuse sexual advances regardless of what they wore, where they went or what they drank.

Brand — who was previously married to American pop star Katy Perry and is currently married to Laura Gallacher — received nine years for the rape conviction and an additional 18 months for the three sexual assaults, bringing his total sentence to 10 years and six months.

American pop star Katy Perry

Russell Brand and his wife, Laura Gallacher.

He will also remain on the sex offenders' register for life.

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What the four women said about their experiences

The four women encountered Brand at different points in his career.

According to ITV News' account of the case, one woman was raped at Brand's home in 2009 after meeting him at a stand-up comedy show. Three other women were sexually assaulted in separate incidents involving a London bar, a radio station and a Channel 4 production.

During the sentencing hearing, the four women described how Brand's actions had affected their confidence, relationships, careers and everyday lives.

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One of the women, who was sexually assaulted in 2009 while working at Channel 4, said the incident had been “brushed under the carpet” by senior management after she initially spoke up. She also described how Brand's fame and influence made her feel unable to challenge him.

“His fame, wealth, and influence created a power imbalance which made me feel powerless,” she told the court.

Russell Brand performing on stage.

Another woman, who was sexually assaulted at a London radio station, said Brand had shown no remorse for the impact of his actions on her life.

“I finally feel believed,” she said, expressing gratitude to the police and prosecution team for supporting her through the case.

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The woman who was raped in 2009 also described the lasting trauma of the incident, saying it was something she carried with her every day. She told the court, “I am living with trauma and [it is] something I carry every day.”

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The allegations against Brand gained widespread attention in September 2023 following a joint investigation by The Times, The Sunday Times and Channel 4's Dispatches, which featured accounts from several women who accused him of sexual misconduct.

The Metropolitan Police subsequently launched an investigation, gathering evidence from more than 100 witnesses, taking over 400 statements and reviewing more than 1,400 documents.

In its announcement of Brand's conviction on November 5, the police confirmed that a jury found him guilty of four offences following a four-week trial at Southwark Crown Court.

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Although he was found guilty of four offences, the jury acquitted him of two additional rape charges and one charge of attempted indecent assault.

Throughout the proceedings, Brand denied the allegations and maintained that his sexual encounters with the women were consensual.

His barrister, Ian Winter KC, asked the judge to consider his client's rehabilitation and personal circumstances, describing him as a “fundamentally different person today”.

The defence also argued that the offences happened many years ago and urged the court to consider the impact a lengthy prison sentence would have on his young family.