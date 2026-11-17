Billionaire Aliko Dangote announced his group is spending ₦3.3 trillion to upgrade Nigerian roads, protecting his massive logistics network of 14,000 trucks while pitching a regional 1,000-km highway at the Invest in Ghana summit.

Aliko Dangote says his businesses are spending ₦3.3 trillion to upgrade roads across Nigeria.

His companies operate about 14,000 trucks and depend heavily on the country's road network to transport goods.

Dangote also proposed a 1,000-kilometre highway linking Nigeria, Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire to improve regional trade.

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Aliko Dangote says his businesses are spending ₦3.3 trillion, roughly $2.2 billion, to upgrade roads across Nigeria, in a bid to cut the cost and difficulty of moving the goods his companies produce.

He made the disclosure in Accra, Ghana, on Monday, 16 November, at the Invest in Ghana summit, where he shared a stage with President John Mahama and pitched investments in sugar, rice and cocoa to Ghanaian officials. The remarks were first reported by Bloomberg.

Dangote's companies run about 14,000 trucks in Nigeria, which shows how heavily his group depends on the country's roads. The World Bank estimates that more than 90 percent of the country's passenger and freight movement is by road, and that about 80 percent of the network is in poor condition.

Dangote's truck ferrying goods

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The work is being carried out under the Road Infrastructure Development and Refurbishment Investment Tax Credit Scheme, created in 2019 by Executive Order 7. The scheme lets private companies finance federal roads in exchange for tax credits.

Billionaires.Africa reports that the biggest project is a 401-kilometre highway in Niger State. The ₦3.3 trillion figure is not the full picture: Mansur Ahmed, a special adviser to Dangote, said in October that the group's road commitments across Nigeria now exceed ₦5 trillion.

The announcement comes days after Dangote raised his target for investment across Africa to $70 billion by the end of the decade. It should be noted that the road spending is small beside his refinery and other industrial projects, but it protects the returns on those much larger investments. Forbes puts his fortune at about $55.4 billion in its 2026 ranking.

Aliko Dangote spoke during the Invest in Ghana summit

In Accra, he also proposed a 1,000-kilometre road linking Nigeria, Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire to strengthen regional trade, and said he would raise the idea with Mahama and other regional leaders. He told officials that a country's "currency will never be stable if you are an importer," urging Ghana to buy more from local producers.

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