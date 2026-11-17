Fulham have responded to rumours linking star defender Calvin Bassey to Manchester United.

The Cottagers have slapped a £50 million price tag on the defender in a bid to keep him away from Mauricio Pochettino, who is keen to bring him to Old Trafford.

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According to reports, Fulham are determined not to sell the 26-year-old for less than that figure, even as they attempt to persuade him to sign a new long-term contract.

Bassey’s current deal runs until the end of the season, although Fulham hold an option to extend it by a further 12 months.

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Manchester United are understood to view Bassey as an ideal fit for new head coach Mauricio Pochettino’s preferred high defensive line.

The Red Devils have tracked the former Rangers and Ajax centre-back for some time, and interest has intensified following Pochettino’s recent appointment.

Calvin Bassey (Credit: Imago)

Calvin Bassey netted a calm header for Fulham. || Imago

United sources believe a fee in excess of £40 million would be required, with Fulham potentially holding out for closer to £50 million.

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Bassey is said to be open to a move to Old Trafford. Serie A champions Inter Milan are also keeping tabs on his situation.

The left-footed defender, capable of playing centre-back or left-back, has established himself as one of the Premier League’s most reliable performers since joining Fulham from Ajax in 2023, making over 100 appearances for the club.