Rema launches E-Mortal Boy game ahead of upcoming EP, here’s how to play
Rema's E-Mortal Boy game features a race through obstacles, enemy attacks and shooting challenges.
Fans can play Rema's new E-Mortal Boy game on their phones and submit their scores to a leaderboard
The interactive game forms part of Rema's promotional campaign for his seven-track E-Mortal Boy EP
The singer launched the game on November 16, 2026, as part of the promotional campaign for the seven-track project, which shares its title with the gaming experience.
The move adds a digital entertainment element to the project's rollout and gives fans an opportunity to interact with its title beyond the usual music promotions.
The game features a central character who must race through different stages, overcome obstacles and avoid gunfire from other characters. Players must navigate the character through the course while shooting at opponents to progress.
Rema, who rose to prominence in 2019 with his breakout single ‘Dumebi’, has established himself as one of Afrobeats' leading international exports. He has continued to expand his musical identity through projects such as his 2022 debut album, Rave & Roses, and his 2024 sophomore album, HEIS, which earned him a Grammy nomination for Best Global Music Album at the 2025 awards.
E-Mortal Boy is scheduled for release on November 20, 2026, with collaborations with artists including Wizkid, BNYX and London,
How to play E-Mortal Boy
Fans can access the game through playemortalboy.com. The website instructs mobile users to rotate their phones to landscape mode before they hit the play button.
The game features two main controls on the screen. The control on the left allows players to navigate the character through the course, while the one on the right enables them to shoot at opponents.
Once a player loses, the game provides two options: restart the challenge or submit their score to the leaderboard, where they can compare their performance with other players.