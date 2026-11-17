After father's 40 years in power, Uganda's president's son renews push to become leader in 2031

Uganda's Chief of Defence Forces, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has reaffirmed his ambition to run for the presidency in 2031. Backed by his Patriotic League movement, Muhoozi projects victory following his father Yoweri Museveni's decades-long rule.

Uganda's army chief, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, says young people will win the presidency in 2031.

His father, President Yoweri Museveni, has ruled the country since 1986 and recently secured another five-year term.

Muhoozi has already declared plans to contest the presidency, while his father has not said whether he will run again.

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Uganda's Chief of Defence Forces, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has renewed his push for the presidency, telling Ugandans on Monday that "the young people will win in 2031." The message was posted on X by the army's acting spokesperson, Col. Chris Magezi, who said he was taking a short break from social media to prepare for what he called an "inevitable victory."

The remark follows a formal declaration made three months ago. On 25 August, in a series of X posts, the 52-year-old said he would "stand for the highest office in the land in 2031" and predicted he would win 90 per cent of the vote with the support of his father, whom he called "Mzee." He had earlier said he would run in the January 2026 election but backed out.

That election returned his father to power. The Electoral Commission declared President Museveni, now 82, the winner of a seventh term with 71.65 per cent of the vote, against 24.72 per cent for opposition leader Bobi Wine.

General Muhoozi Kainerugaba

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The poll took place under an internet shutdown that lasted several days, with Wine's party rejecting the result and alleging ballot stuffing and intimidation. The government said the shutdown was a security measure. Museveni has ruled Uganda since 1986, and the result extends his presidency to 2031.

Reuters reported that Muhoozi played a key role in securing the result, including by ordering a crackdown on opponents and the internet shutdown. He is also known for his combative posts online, including threats against Wine.

The campaign for 2031 is already taking shape. Muhoozi chairs the Patriotic League of Uganda, a civic group that launched an endorsement drive on 1 September and, according to Watchdog Uganda, is aiming to collect 25 million signatures backing his candidacy.

In October, he posted that millions of Ugandans, particularly young people, were backing what he called a "quiet and patient revolution."

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Questions remain over whether his father plans to contest again, with Museveni's plans for 2031 not publicly stated. Museveni will be 87 by then.