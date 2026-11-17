Protests have broken out at the Kogi State College of Nursing and Midwifery following the death of 300-level student Olamide Gift. Students accuse the institution of medical negligence, while management and state officials deny the claims.

Olamide Gift, a 20-year-old nursing student in Kogi, reportedly completed an exam from the sick bay after falling ill.

Students say she was warned she could repeat the class if she did not write the paper.

Her death has sparked protests, with students accusing the college of neglecting their welfare. The college and state government deny negligence.

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The death of a 20-year-old nursing student has sparked protests at the Kogi State College of Nursing and Midwifery, Obangede, in Okehi Local Government Area, with students accusing the school of negligence. The college and the state government deny the claim.

The student, Olamide Gift, was in 300 level. Reports say she fell ill on 9 November, the day her class exams began. According to a source quoted by outlets, she was admitted to the sick bay, and an invigilator took her exam paper to her bed and told her she would have to repeat the class if she did not write it.

The source said she completed the paper from the sick bay. Her condition reportedly worsened on Thursday, with claims that she was passing blood clots.

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Multiple reports say management contacted her parents when she deteriorated. Her parents travelled from Lagos and took her to the Confluence University of Science and Technology Teaching Hospital, Okene, before she was transferred to the Federal Teaching Hospital, Lokoja, where she died. The date of her death has not been confirmed.

On Monday, 16 November, students blocked the school's main gate and chanted slogans demanding better healthcare and facilities. They also complained of inadequate water, prolonged power outages, poor facilities, insecurity and rising school fees. One student told Tribune that they were nursing students, but human beings first.

An alumnus told Daily Trust the sick bay lacked essential drugs, forcing students to buy medicine outside. Another source claimed four students had died in similar circumstances in the past, though this has not been verified.

An official identified only as Abdulmalik addressed the protesters and said the death was not caused by negligence from the college or the government. He called it an unfortunate loss and urged students to channel their complaints through dialogue, promising their concerns would be addressed.

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The Elegant Nurses Forum has called for an independent investigation. In a statement, its national coordinator asked the Kogi State Government, the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria and other bodies to intervene, and said students should never have to choose between their health and their academic future.