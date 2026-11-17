Gerard Pique believes Jesus Owono should have been punished for his actions

Gerard Pique believes Jesus Owono should have been punished for his actions

Punish him for his actions – Ex-Barcelona star Gerard Pique speaks on Jesus Owono’s situation

The former Spain international has weighed in on the debate surrounding Jesus Owono’s tackle on Jesus de Miguel.

Former Barcelona star Gerard Pique has said that Jesus Owono deserves punishment for his tackle on Jesus de Miguel, but the punishment should be based on the action and not the outcome.

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Pique weighs in on Owono's punishment

Owono is currently experiencing the most difficult moment of his life after De Miguel passed away from a fatal cardiac arrest, triggered by a violent, high-impact collision with the FC Andorra goalkeeper in their clash against FC Tenerife on November 2, 2026.

The Equatorial Guinea goalkeeper rushed out to the middle of the park to stop Miguel from latching onto a long ball, jumping forward with a raised right knee and striking the 30-year-old striker in the chest.

Although his condition was declared stable and not serious after he was taken to the hospital following the game, his health got worse in the early hours of the next day before he died in the morning.

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Following the tragic incident, fans on social media called for a strong punishment for the Equatorial Guinea goalkeeper, with many even saying he should be banned for life.

Although Owono has since been banned for 12 matches, Pique insists that no amount of punishment can bring back Miguel.

The former Barcelona star said Owono should have been punished for his actions, not banned for 12 games.

“No punishment will bring Jesús de Miguel back. I think the punishment should be based on the action, not the consequences, Pique said in a video posted on TikTok.

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🚨 GERARD PIQUÉ 🇪🇸 réagit aux 12 MATCHS DE SUSPENSION de JESÚS OWONO 🇬🇶 après le choc qui a coûté la vie à JESÚS DE MIGUEL 🇪🇸. 👇 🗣️ « Aucune sanction ne nous rendra Jesús de Miguel. (…) Je pense que la sanction doit porter sur L’ACTION, PAS SUR LES CONSÉQUENCES. (…) C’est un ACCIDENT. Je pense que lui infliger la sanction maximale le place dans une situation injuste, parce qu’il n’est pas responsable de ce qui a fini par arriver. » 📲 TikTok https://t.co/MDJELSmrcv — Actu Foot (@ActuFoot_) November 17, 2026

It was an accident. I think giving him the maximum punishment puts him in an unfair position, because he is not responsible for what ultimately happened,” the ex-Man Utd star added.

Owono is still under criminal investigation

While Owono has been handed the maximum punishment by the Spanish football authorities, the 25-year-old could still face a police probe.

According to multiple reports, Spanish police have opened a criminal investigation into FC Owono for potential involuntary manslaughter.

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Under Article 142 of the Spanish Penal Code, judicial authorities are currently assessing whether the goalkeeper’s high-impact challenge crossed the line into gross negligence, rather than being an inherent, acceptable sporting risk.