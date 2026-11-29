Man Utd training ground surrounded by Police as fans protest worst season in 40 years

Police were called to Manchester United’s Carrington training ground on Sunday afternoon after a group of fans attempted to stage a protest following the club’s humiliating 4-0 home defeat to Brentford.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed officers attended the scene after reports of a small gathering outside the complex, less than 24 hours after Brentford battered the Red Devils.

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Images showed several police cars and a van parked at the entrance, with officers and at least one dog handler present.

Around nine to 15 supporters were involved, some wearing balaclavas.

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🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Man Utd's training ground in lockdown as police officers and dog handlers guard the gates of Carrington ++ Mauricio Pochettino & the players on a day off after Brentford defeat https://t.co/svcS4fdzEi via @MailSport #mufc — Chris Wheeler (@ChrisWheelerDM) November 29, 2026

Staff locked the gates to prevent any attempt to enter the premises.

The protest was described as largely peaceful and dispersed without any arrests or major incident. United’s first-team players were not present; they had been given their first day off under new head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

The demonstration comes amid deep frustration among supporters. United sit 19th in the Premier League with just eight points from 12 games and are on a 10-match winless run in the league.

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The Brentford loss, Pochettino’s first home game, left fans booing the team and chanting against the Glazers and the INEOS group, led by minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Anger has also been directed at CEO Omar Berrada and sporting director Jason Wilcox.