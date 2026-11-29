The NPFL has handed Shooting Stars a heavy ₦5 million fine and ordered the club to play future home matches in Owerri following severe fan misconduct and post-match harassment of officials after their draw with Rivers United

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has fined Shooting Stars ₦5 million and ordered the club to relocate their home matches to Owerri indefinitely following crowd trouble after their 1-1 draw with Rivers United.

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The sanctions follow allegations that supporters invaded restricted areas, attempted to attack match officials and the visiting contingent, and held both groups at the Lekan Salami Stadium for 35 minutes after Friday's encounter.

Shooting Stars forced to move home matches to Owerri

In a statement issued on Saturday, the NPFL accused Shooting Stars of failing to provide adequate security during the fixture, putting the safety of match officials, Rivers United players and other participants at risk.

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The league body cited several breaches, including supporters encroaching onto the pitch, attempts to assault the referees and members of the visiting team, and the detention of both groups after the final whistle.

The ₦5 million fine covers the club's repeated failure to provide effective security, pitch encroachment, attempted assaults on match officials and the restriction of the officials and visiting contingent following the game.

Shooting Stars have consequently been ordered to stage their upcoming home fixtures at the Dan Anyiam Stadium in Owerri until further notice, leaving the Lekan Salami Stadium unavailable for their NPFL matches.

NPFL recommends removal of match officials

The league also recommended that the referees who officiated the encounter be dropped from the competition.

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However, the NPFL noted that the officials' report stated they were not assaulted, limiting the league's ability to take further action against those responsible based on the submitted account.

In a separate warning, the governing body cautioned Shooting Stars and other clubs against attacking, harassing or obstructing broadcast partner crew members.