Shame On You — The shocking NPFL sanction everyone is questioning after Shooting Stars escaped points deduction

Outrage is growing after what many fans have labelled a shocking Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, disciplinary decision involving Shooting Stars.

While the club was fined N5 million and banished from Ibadan, many supporters and observers have questioned why the punishment did not include points deductions despite allegations of referee intimidation, pitch invasion, and security breaches.

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The decision has reignited debate over consistency in disciplinary rulings under the NPFL board led by Dr. Gbenga Elegbeleye.

•Shooting Stars banished to Owerri •Lekan Salami Stadium closed •Referees recommended for removal #EUROMATCHNPFL #NPFL27 🔗 https://t.co/ZbCvkLzaHT https://t.co/MnQSGNRMCz — EUROMATCH-NPFL (@NigeriaPFL) November 28, 2026

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The Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, has found itself at the centre of another controversy after its disciplinary ruling against Shooting Stars Sports Club sparked criticism from football fans, stakeholders, and observers across the country.

The league announced a series of sanctions against the Ibadan-based club following disturbances that occurred after their match against Rivers United at the Lekan Salami Stadium.

Shooting stars of Ibadan during a preseason

Among the penalties imposed, Shooting Stars were ordered to relocate their home matches to the Dan Anyiam Stadium in Owerri indefinitely, while also paying a ₦5 million fine for multiple breaches of league regulations.

According to the league, the club failed to provide adequate security, resulting in incidents that compromised the safety of match officials, the visiting team, and other participants.

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The NPFL also cited crowd encroachment onto restricted areas and the field of play, as well as the alleged detention of referees and members of the Rivers United contingent for approximately 35 minutes after the final whistle.

Supporters were further accused of attempting to assault match officials and members of the visiting team.

However, rather than ending the debate, the sanctions have opened a wider conversation about consistency in disciplinary decisions within Nigerian football.

Fans Question Absence of Points Deduction

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Much of the backlash has centred on the league's decision not to deduct points from Shooting Stars despite the severity of the allegations outlined in the official statement.

Several supporters quickly drew comparisons with previous disciplinary actions involving other clubs, arguing that similar offences had historically attracted harsher sporting consequences.

Inter Lagos assaulted referees: Three points and three goals deduction. Shooting Stars assaulted referees and opponents: Go to Owerri and don’t do it again. Shame on you for this bias judgement and unfair treatment of teams @NigeriaPFL. — Olamide Abe (@MrJoyoung) November 28, 2026

One reaction making the rounds on social media accused the league of applying different standards to different clubs.

"Inter Lagos assaulted referees: Three points and three goals deduction. Shooting Stars assaulted referees and opponents: Go to Owerri and don't do it again. Shame on you for this bias judgement and unfair treatment of teams."

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Others questioned whether relocating the club's home matches and imposing a financial penalty would be enough to discourage future incidents.

Critics argued that without direct sporting consequences such as points deductions, clubs may not feel sufficient pressure to improve security arrangements on match days.

Referees' Report Raises New Question

Another aspect of the ruling attracting attention is the NPFL's recommendation that the match referees be dropped from the league.

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According to the league, the officials' report stated that they were not assaulted, despite videos and eyewitness claims circulating online suggesting otherwise.

I know there are many videos on the internet already, these are the ones I recorded with my Meta glasses. Listen to my commentary if possible. The set of guys I give kudos to are Lucky, a shooting stars player, he started to tell the fans to stop before it escalated (but it still escalated). The Shooting Players were the ones even trying to take the Rivers United players in. This is because the players themselves understand the consequences, they’ll be the ones to play their games away from home. The fans are more emotional and don’t understand consequences. In fact, Shooting Stars number 4 was out to help the Rivers players. The problem with the Rivers players was that they were still on the pitch even when some fans stepped on, they didn’t envisage the fact that it’ll escalate that quick. In fact, some fans attacked them and they were chasing the guy, all of a sudden, the chasers became the chasees😭 The ref was bad, very bad, but I think both teams suffered from the bad officiating, there should never be a justification to attacking opposition players or refs. — TobyWrites (@tobyasky) November 27, 2026

That contradiction has generated confusion among supporters, with many wondering why the official report differed from what some spectators believe they witnessed.

The league indicated that the report limited its ability to pursue further disciplinary measures related specifically to assaults on officials.

For critics, however, the situation has exposed what they consider a deeper problem regarding match reporting, accountability, and disciplinary processes.

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Integrity Debate Returns

The controversy has also revived a familiar discussion about transparency and consistency in Nigerian football governance.

While some observers acknowledged that the relocation of Shooting Stars and the ₦5 million sanction represented significant punishment, others insist the decision will continue to be compared with previous cases until clear and consistent disciplinary standards are applied across the league.

Hon Gbenga Elegbeleye, the NPFL Board Chairman. (Photo Credit: Sportsblaze)

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The timing is particularly sensitive as the NPFL continues efforts to improve its image, attract investment, strengthen broadcasting partnerships, and convince supporters that league rules are being enforced fairly.

The league also used the opportunity to warn clubs against attacking, harassing, or obstructing broadcast crews, stating that future violations would attract severe sanctions.

The Bigger Story

Beyond the punishment itself, the strong reaction from supporters highlights a growing concern among football followers: not just what punishment is handed down, but whether every club receives the same treatment under the same circumstances.

FT : Shooting Stars SC 1 - 1 Rivers United https://t.co/ms3ROeT758 — Shooting Stars SC (@ShootingSc) November 27, 2026

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As debate continues, the focus is no longer solely on what happened in Ibadan. Instead, attention has shifted to whether the NPFL can convince stakeholders that its disciplinary system is consistent, transparent, and free from perceptions of favoritism.