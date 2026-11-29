Everton vs Liverpool: Reds stumble in all-action Merseyside derby
We have to settle for a draw. https://t.co/bVMj6ubnzS— Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 29, 2026
Dominik Szoboszlai gave the Reds a dream start in the fifth minute.
Florian Wirtz laid the ball into his path, and the Hungarian midfielder curled a precise right-footed strike into the bottom corner past Jordan Pickford.
Everton responded strongly and levelled in the 25th minute through a Jeremie Frimpong own goal.
A dangerous delivery into the box forced the Liverpool full-back into a desperate clearance that ended up in his own net, with Alisson left stranded.
The first half was end-to-end and full of intensity, with both sides creating chances.
Liverpool controlled more of the ball after the break but struggled to break down a resilient Everton defence organised by David Moyes.
Jack Grealish, making his first start in some time, was lively for the hosts, while Alexander Isak and Bradley Barcola threatened for the visitors without finding a winner.
The point keeps Liverpool in fourth place but represents a missed opportunity to close the gap on the leaders. Everton, meanwhile, will be delighted with a hard-earned derby draw that sees them continue their push for European football.