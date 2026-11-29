Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw by Everton in a lively Merseyside derby at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday.

We have to settle for a draw. https://t.co/bVMj6ubnzS — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 29, 2026

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Dominik Szoboszlai gave the Reds a dream start in the fifth minute.

Florian Wirtz laid the ball into his path, and the Hungarian midfielder curled a precise right-footed strike into the bottom corner past Jordan Pickford.

Everton responded strongly and levelled in the 25th minute through a Jeremie Frimpong own goal.

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A dangerous delivery into the box forced the Liverpool full-back into a desperate clearance that ended up in his own net, with Alisson left stranded.

The first half was end-to-end and full of intensity, with both sides creating chances.

Liverpool controlled more of the ball after the break but struggled to break down a resilient Everton defence organised by David Moyes.

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Jack Grealish, making his first start in some time, was lively for the hosts, while Alexander Isak and Bradley Barcola threatened for the visitors without finding a winner.