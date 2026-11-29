Youri Tielemans pulled no punches after Manchester United's humiliating 4-0 home defeat to Brentford, admitting the team remains 'too exposed' and keeps repeating the same fatal errors despite early control.

The Belgian midfielder admitted United were “too exposed” and kept being punished the moment they conceded, turning a promising start into another damaging defeat.

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With United’s season sinking deeper into crisis, his warning that the same problems keep repeating will only intensify the fear that this is no longer a bad run, it is a full-blown emergency.

READ ALSO - Worst defence in Europe! Man Utd set 3 unwanted records in Brentford disaster

Manchester United began the afternoon with control, but Brentford’s first two goals ripped the game away from them. Tielemans said the quick concessions left United chasing the match, exposing the same defensive weaknesses that have haunted them throughout a miserable campaign.

Youri Tielemans and Mauricio Pochettino.

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“It’s hard to say, but we just conceded goals and lost the game,” Tielemans said. “We started well and then concede the first one, concede the second one and then you’re chasing again. It was tough.”

‘Too exposed’

Tielemans did not hide from the scale of United’s problem. He acknowledged that Brentford punished every opening, and that United’s inability to stay compact has become a recurring nightmare.

“When you concede one and then concede a second one straight away, it doesn’t help,” he said. “It’s how it’s going at the moment. We keep conceding goals, as a team we’re too exposed at times and they just punished us straight away, so it’s a tough one to take.”

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His words will sting because they confirm what supporters have feared: United are not simply losing matches, they are collapsing in familiar, avoidable ways.

Brentford did not need to create chance after chance; they punished United’s moments of vulnerability with ruthless efficiency.

Full-time. https://t.co/6hDiXpUebs — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 28, 2026

Control disappeared

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The most frustrating part for United was that the match had not always looked lost. Tielemans insisted the team had been in command before Brentford’s opener, only for the game to unravel once the first goal went in.

“Before their first goal, we had total control of the game,” he said. “They get a chance, they get a second one and it’s in the back of the net. We had a few chances which we don’t make, then you concede and the game is wide open.”

That contrast, control followed by collapse, has become the story of United’s season. They can dominate possession, create openings and look capable of taking charge, only for a defensive lapse or missed opportunity to completely change the momentum.

‘Stick together’

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Tielemans called for unity, but his message carried an unmistakable sense of frustration. He said United must keep fighting, become more compact and stop being so open, while acknowledging that the same demands have been made before without a lasting improvement.

“Just getting results and try to be more compact. Not be as open at times,” he said. “We just need to stick together, carry on, but it’s the same messages again and we just need to show it on the pitch.”

For Pochettino, the defeat was a brutal introduction to life at Old Trafford. His first home match ended in a 4-0 loss, with United booed off and the pressure around the club reaching another dangerous level.

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A crisis deepening

United’s problems are no longer limited to one bad performance. Tielemans’ admission that the team remains “too exposed” points to a deeper issue: a side that keeps making the same mistakes, keeps conceding at critical moments and keeps failing to turn control into results.

New Man United boss Mauricio Pochettino.

The question now is whether United can respond before the season slips beyond repair. Tielemans says they must stick together and show the response on the pitch, but after another humiliating home defeat, fans will want more than words.