Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye produced a impressive clean sheet to help Udinese secure their first victory in all competitions since September, snapping a 12-game winless streak.

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye helped Udinese to their first win in all competitions since September.

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Okoye kept only his third clean sheet of the 2026/27 season as Udinese beat Fiorentina 1-0 thanks to Sandi Lovric's first-half goal.

Udinese vs Fiorentina: As it happened

The hosts made a bright start despite sitting bottom of the table and took the lead after just eight minutes. Nicolo Zaniolo produced an excellent piece of skill before setting up Sandi Lovric, whose powerful strike took a deflection off Radu Dragusin and went in off the crossbar.

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Fiorentina struggled to respond, with Mateo Pellegrino seeing a header comfortably saved by Okoye. Udinese subsequently threatened to extend their advantage, with David De Gea making several important saves to deny Zaniolo and Jurgen Ekkelenkamp.

James Abankwah also came close to scoring before half-time, heading against the post, while De Gea was forced off through injury before the restart.

Fiorentina improved after the interval but struggled to break down Udinese's defence. The hosts thought they had scored a second when Oumar Solet's volley deflected into the net off substitute goalkeeper Oliver Christensen, but VAR ruled it out for offside.

Okoye then produced an important save to turn Pedro Goncalves' long-range effort onto the post as Udinese protected their advantage.