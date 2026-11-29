Jose Mourinho took aim at the referee following Real Madrid's shock loss to Alaves, accusing the visitors of using extra balls to disrupt play

Jose Mourinho has criticised the referee following Real Madrid's shock defeat to Alavés, accusing the visitors of using unsporting tactics to disrupt the match.

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The Portuguese coach took particular issue with two incidents in which members of the Alavés bench allegedly threw extra balls onto the pitch.

Mourinho questions referee over extra balls

Mourinho acknowledged that Quique Sánchez Flores had prepared his side to defend deep, insisting Real Madrid had anticipated that approach and worked on how to overcome it in training.

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However, he was unhappy with the referee's handling of the game, arguing that Alavés were allowed to waste valuable playing time without facing sufficient punishment.

"Quique implemented his plan, which wasn't a surprise to us. We trained yesterday with the intention of preparing against a team that was going to defend like them. They were lucky that the referee was very lenient with the timing," Mourinho said.

The Real Madrid coach's frustration centred on two occasions when members of the visitors' bench allegedly introduced additional balls onto the field. He argued that the referee should have taken stronger action, claiming the incidents disrupted the rhythm of the contest.

"I don't want to go too far, he was so lenient that a very clear rule that if the bench puts a ball onto the pitch, it's a red card for the coach. They put the ball onto the pitch twice, and the referee was very lenient with this, with the seconds," he added.

Mourinho congratulates Sánchez Flores despite criticism

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The Portuguese tactician maintained that the interruptions reduced the amount of time available for meaningful play and made Real Madrid's task more difficult.

"They slowed the pace of the game, reduced the amount of usable playing time, and made things difficult for us," he said.

Despite his complaints, Mourinho acknowledged the visitors' tactical discipline and congratulated Sánchez Flores for delivering the result.

"Congratulations to Quique for his approach. My only complaint, which is ugly, is the throwing of balls onto the pitch; nobody does that in football anymore," Mourinho said.