Athletic Bilbao and LaLiga have strongly condemned alleged racist abuse directed at brothers Inaki and Nico Williams during Saturday's thrilling 4-3 win over Malaga

Athletic Bilbao and LaLiga have condemned alleged racist abuse directed at Ghanaian-born brothers Inaki and Nico Williams during their 4-3 victory over Malaga on Saturday.

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The Spanish league confirmed that one supporter had been ejected from La Rosaleda and referred for disciplinary action following the reported incidents.

Williams brothers targeted during Athletic victory

The alleged abuse occurred during an eventful encounter in which Athletic Bilbao secured all three points with a 4-3 win.

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Basque public broadcaster EITB reported that its pitch-side cameras captured shouts of "monkey" directed at Athletic captain Inaki Williams during stoppage time, following a collision with an opponent inside Malaga's penalty area.

His younger brother Nico was also reportedly targeted earlier in the match after scoring Athletic's third goal from an assist by Inaki. An EITB journalist said a racist insult was directed at the winger, although the words could not be clearly heard in the recording.

LaLiga condemned the alleged incidents and confirmed that the individual identified had been removed from the stadium.

"There is no place in sport for racist or hateful acts," the league said in a statement, adding, "LaLiga strongly condemns any display of racism, such as the insults heard during the Malaga C.F. v Athletic Club match at La Rosaleda, directed at the Williams brothers."

Athletic Bilbao also issued a strong response, insisting that discrimination has no place in football or society.

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Malaga promise action as racism controversy returns

Malaga condemned the alleged abuse and confirmed that the supporter had been identified. The club said his season ticket would be suspended as a precautionary measure while the complaint is investigated.

The Spanish club also revealed that it was working with the police to establish whether other supporters were involved, pledging to cooperate fully with the investigation.

The incident adds to a troubling history of racist abuse in Spanish football. Inaki was previously targeted during an away fixture against Espanyol in Barcelona on January 25, 2020, while Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior has repeatedly faced racist insults at Spanish stadiums.

The latest allegations also come amid debate over racism in the country following Spain coach Luis de la Fuente's November 14 assertion that there was no racism in Spain, after England manager Thomas Tuchel discussed anti-racism protocols ahead of their Nations League meeting.

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