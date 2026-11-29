Thierry Henry believes Arsenal remain the Premier League's most consistent side, refusing to single out Liverpool or Manchester City as their main title rivals as contenders continue to shift.

Thierry Henry has refused to single out Liverpool or Manchester City as Arsenal's biggest threat in the Premier League title race, instead pointing to Mikel Arteta's side as the division's most consistent team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The former Gunners striker believes the identity of their main challengers has changed repeatedly this season, with Brighton also deserving attention.

Henry plays down Liverpool and Man City threat

Liverpool strengthened their position in the title race with a convincing 4-0 victory over Manchester United at the weekend, prompting renewed discussions about their ability to challenge Arsenal for the Premier League crown.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Manchester City had previously emerged as the leading contenders after putting together a seven-game winning streak, but four consecutive matches without a victory have changed the conversation.

Henry believes the constant shift in the title race makes it difficult to identify one team capable of keeping pace with Arsenal.

"Every month we talk about a new challenger. At the beginning of the season, everyone thought Arsenal had no challengers. Then Man City went on a run of winning seven in a row, and they were seen as the challengers.

“Now City don’t win in four, and Liverpool look like the challenger. Nobody seems to talk about Brighton, but they are there as well. We will see," he said.

Arsenal remain the most consistent side, says Henry

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite acknowledging the threat from Liverpool, City and Brighton, the Frenchman believes Arsenal have demonstrated greater control and consistency than their rivals.

Henry admitted that Arteta's team have had difficult periods in certain matches, including against Brighton and during the second half of their encounter with Newcastle, but insisted their overall performances remain convincing.

"No disrespect to anybody, but the only team that looks somewhat in control of games is Arsenal. We can mention the game against Brighton or 25 minutes in the second half against Newcastle, but Arsenal do look like the most consistent team.

"Challengers come and go, and who knows who will win the league at the end of the day? But Arsenal look solid at the moment," Henry added.